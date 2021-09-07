CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Jake Virtanen: Signs KHL deal

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Virtanen agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Spartak Moscow on Tuesday. Since being selected by Vancouver with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, Virtanen spent the past six seasons playing for the club in which he tallied 100 points in 317 contests. At just 25 years of age, this may not be the last we've seen of Virtanen in the NHL, especially if he can put together a solid season playing in the KHL.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Tomas Hertl, Jake Virtanen, P.K. Subban, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Have been saying for a year now that if San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl is available for trade, he makes so much sense for the New York Rangers. Rob Williams: A report out of Russia has a KHL team making a contract offer to former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen. It would be a big pay cut from what he was scheduled to make before being bought out by the Canucks this offseason.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL News: Cholowski, Virtanen, Gardiner, Dorion and MacLean

David Pagnotta: The Seattle Kraken have signed RFA defenseman Dennis Cholowski to a one-year, two-way contract worth $900,000 in the NHL. TSN: Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year deal with Spartak Moscow of the KHL. The 25-year old was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks back in July. Sara Civ:...
NHL
theScore

Virtanen joining KHL's Spartak Moscow

Former Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year deal with the KHL's Spartak Moscow. Virtanen spent six seasons in Vancouver after the Canucks selected him sixth overall in 2014. He enjoyed a career year in 2019-20, tallying 18 goals and 18 assists over 69 games. However, he recorded just five points across 38 contests last season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Virtanen
The Game Haus

Can Brian Boyle Crack The Pittsburgh Penguins Roster?

On September 3, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran forward Brian Boyle to a professional tryout contract. What does this mean? This is basically a trial for him to see how well he meshes with the current roster. If he fits in well, Boyle will likely be on the roster for opening night. If not, then he’s packing his bags and leaving. It’s tough to say if he’ll crack the roster, but who knows?
NHL
CBS Sports

Louis Domingue: Signs deal with Pittsburgh

Domingue signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Penguins on Thursday. It's worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $300,000 in the AHL. A backup netminder for most of his NHL career, Domingue will join his sixth team in the last five years. He only made a single appearance last season, but he wasn't great the year prior, putting up an ugly .882 save percentage and 3.79 GAA in 16 games with the Devils. The 29-year-old will provide a veteran third-string presence behind Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith in 2021-22.
NHL
hockeyjournal.com

Bruins prospects: Top pro defensemen and goalies

After ranking the pro forward prospects in the Boston Bruins organization previously, the series continues with a closer look at the young defensemen and goaltenders under NHL contract. Listing criteria is that the player must be signed with Boston on an NHL contract and eligible for the 2015-21 NHL Entry...
NHL
NBC Sports

Sharks prospect Chekhovich leaving organization for KHL

Ivan Chekhovich is no longer a member of the Sharks organization. A seventh-round selection by San Jose in the 2017 NHL Draft, Chekhovich and the Sharks agreed to a mutual termination of his contract on Monday. Chekhovich, 22, had a rollercoaster tenure with the Sharks. He quickly gained favor within...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khl#Vancouver#Nhl Draft#Spartak
NHL

Donato signs one-year, $750,000 contract with Kraken

Unrestricted free agent forward has scored at least 20 points in each of past three seasons. Ryan Donato signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The 25-year-old forward became an unrestricted free agent after the San Jose Sharks did not extend him a qualifying offer. He...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENS SIGN KEY RFA TO A MULTI-YEAR DEAL

With at least one RFA in Ottawa reportedly unhappy with how negotiations are going in Brady Tkachuk, another in Drake Batherson has earned himself a hefty pay increase with the Sens. Per the team's official website, Batherson has agreed to a 6-year, $29.85M deal with the Sens, which carries an...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Fantilli, Avalanche, Tocchet

Everyone wants a piece of top 2023 NHL Draft prospect Adam Fantilli, even those who probably don’t have a reasonable shot at him. The Ontario native made his development plans clear when he spurned the OHL for the USHL and then solidified his intent by committing to the University of Michigan last month. However, at least one team back home in Ontario is still hoping that he changes his mind. The North Bay Battalion have announced that they have acquired the OHL rights to Fantilli from the Saginaw Spirit in exchange for a package of picks. While most of the selections are conditional, Saginaw will at least land a 2022 sixth-round pick outright (not to mention the 2022 compensatory first-rounder already heading their way based on Fantilli’s “defected status.) Should North Bay’s gamble pay off, the Spirit would receive a 2024 second-round pick and 2025 second-round pick if Fantilli plays an OHL game in 2023-24 and an additional 2023 third-round pick and 2024 fourth-round pick if he plays any earlier. With Fantilli expected to join the Michigan Wolverines next year, it is highly unlikely that Saginaw will receive all four conditional picks. However, if the NCAA does not go as planned or if Fantilli decides to turn pro immediately after being drafted but is reassigned to the OHL, there is a slight chance that they could land those second-rounders. In reality though, Fantilli will likely shine at the college level and either be on an NHL roster or leading Michigan for one last season in 2023-24. The big scoring center is still worth the risk for North Bay, but the odds of a payoff are low.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Rangers sign Libor Hájek to one-year deal

On Tuesday morning, the New York Rangers announced the club has signed defenseman Libor Hájek to a one-year deal. The contract has a $874,125 AAV. Hájek, 23, had been a restricted free agent. He will be a RFA at the end of the 2021-22 season as well. Originally a second-round...
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Erik Gudbranson Signs Deal.

Things are getting thin when it comes to the open market and the free agent defenseman list just got a bit smaller. Erik Gudbranson who was linked to multiple teams on a possible PTO has signed a 1 year deal. Gudbranson now finds himself a member of the Calgary Flames...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames’ Veteran Free-Agent Signings Shut Door on Prospect Opportunities

I always get super excited to see the young prospects get a shot playing in the big leagues. At various points of the truncated 2020-21 season, fans in the C of Red got a chance to witness Glenn Gawdin, Connor Mackey , Adam Ruzicka, Oliver Kylington and even the diminutive Matthew Phillips suit up and play some NHL hockey for the Calgary Flames.
NHL
hoopsrumors.com

Cavaliers Sign Tre Scott To Camp Deal

The Cavaliers have signed free agent forward Tre Scott to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, according to RealGM’s transactions log. Scott, 24, went undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2020 and signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Utah. He was only under contract with the Jazz for three days, but that deal put him on track to join the team’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, for the abridged 2021 NBAGL season.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Hockey Preview: Carolina Hurricanes

Are you ready? We’re back to the 82-game regular season format, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a roller coaster of emotions every season because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses while the bad ones feel like belly flopping into an empty pool.
NHL
welcometoloudcity.com

Thunder sign Vit Krejci to deal

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Friday that they had signed Vit Krejci to a multi-year deal. Krejci was selected 37th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Thunder on draft night. The Czech Republic native played several seasons overseas before moving to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Indians' Ryan Lavarnway: Designated for assignment

Lavarnway was designated for assignment Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports. Lavarnway had been serving as catching depth since early September. With Roberto Perez returning from a shoulder injury, he's no longer needed, so he'll be available for the rest of the league to claim off waivers. A 34-year-old with a career .217/.272/.345 slash line is unlikely to be of much interest to many teams, however.
MLB
NHL

Dvorak and the Canadiens: A perfect match

MONTREAL -- Much like fans, NHL coaches gravitate to certain players for various reasons. It's often due to their ability to score goals, their penchant for driving the play, their defensive prowess, or even their leadership skills. But if there's one constant when it comes to players that quickly earn...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy