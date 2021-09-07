CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Assessing Graduate Admissions Metrics

APS Physics
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statistical analysis suggests that among the metrics used for admissions to US graduate programs in physics, grade point average exhibits the strongest correlation with indicators of academic success. When university departments pick students for their doctoral programs, they often do it with the aid of quantitative metrics. Recent research,...

physics.aps.org

ashland.edu

Undergraduate Admissions

Start typing to search for a major you're interested in. If you're having trouble deciding on a major or your future path,. we have resources to help you figure it out. Our average class size is 18 students, which means plenty of time for one-on-one interaction with faculty and the advantage of knowing all your classmates when it comes to group projects and labs.
ASHLAND, OH
miami.edu

Graduate Certificate Application Process

Applications are accepted every fall and spring. The deadline for 2021 spring admission is December 15, 2021. The deadline for 2022 fall admission is July 15, 2022. Online application and $85 non-refundable application fee. Sign up for a CollegeNet account online at the CollegeNet website. Please note: Your application is not complete and we cannot begin your application review until we receive all required forms. Your $85 non-refundable application fee can be paid when you submit the CollegeNet application online.
Inside Higher Ed

Collaboration and Competition Don’t Need to Be Mortal Enemies in Graduate Admissions

For most higher education enrollment management and admissions leaders, the last year and a half has been a season of profound uncertainty, anxiety and anomaly as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on enrollment. In defiance of higher education's historic countercyclical patterns, enrollments sank at many colleges, leading to the largest single-year decline in nearly a generation.
Washington Square News

Opinion: NYU should commit to test-optional applications

NYU instituted a test-optional policy for the 2021-22 application cycle earlier this year, acknowledging that in-person standardized testing has been nearly impossible during the pandemic. NYU’s pre-COVID application process followed a “flexible testing policy,” which allowed high school students to submit either their SAT score, ACT score, International Baccalaureate Diploma, three SAT Subject Tests scores, three Advanced Placement test scores, or other examinations specific to international students. However, NYU has followed the example of many other elite universities and decided to extend last year’s test-optional policy into this year’s application cycle.
Rochester, NY
Education
Rochester, NY
thomasu.edu

Education Graduate Degrees

Thomas University offers graduate education degrees in eight areas as well as a Specialist degree and an endorsement program. Each of the graduate education degrees can be completed in five semesters, and is offered in multiple locations in Georgia as well as synchronous online format. We employ a cohort model with 8-week courses that meet every other week from 5:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. with online coursework on the alternating weeks. Students are eligible to transfer up to six credits of applicable prior graduate coursework.
THOMASVILLE, GA
ssw.edu

Admissions

3 years ~ Full-time enrollment of required credits per semester ~89 Credit Hours. The Master of Divinity Chaplaincy Concentrations are curricular specializations offered by Southwest to equip students who are exploring or have discerned a vocation to ministry in chaplaincy settings. In each concentration, students learn the pastoral skills that are most relevant to their future context.
AUSTIN, TX
goodwin.edu

A Graduate’s Letter of Appreciation

If you’re contemplating applying to college to earn a certificate, associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degree, please consider my Goodwin experience detailed below. As a graduate of Goodwin University’s Master’s in Public Health (MPH) program, I discovered the school’s community culture stood out among other higher education institutions. The community is positively different; therefore, the culture is indicative of the word itself.
Argus Press

Graduate: University of Michigan

Angela Miller recently earned her master’s degree in global health management and policy from the University of Michigan. Miller has accepted a global program management fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health Institute (PHI). She will be stationed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with the CDC Center for Global Health working on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria policy, communication, evaluation and strategic planning.
OWOSSO, MI
The Guardian

STEM Graduate

STEM Graduate – The Role. Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). Supporting project work and mentoring 11-18-year-old students 1:1 and in small intervention groups. Maximising the learning potential of students by increasing attainment, motivation and boosting self-esteem. Implementing strategies to close gaps in knowledge that have emerged during the pandemic.
the University of Delaware

Tips for thriving in graduate school

Call your family. Brush and floss your teeth. Get enough sleep. Communicate with your professors, advisers and department chairs. Network by sending cold emails to professionals whose work you find interesting. Build a support system. Join student organizations both within and outside your field of study. Go to on-campus events. Find mentors. Hang out with your friends. Hit the gym. Go for a walk or a run. Watch a movie. Maintain a work-life balance. Do not compete with your classmates; they are your teammates. Attend conferences. Set boundaries. Celebrate accomplishments. Reward yourself with pizza, ice cream or whatever makes you happy. You deserve to be here.
Berkeleyan Online

Berkeley’s undergrad engineering programs ranked #2 nationwide

Berkeley Engineering’s undergraduate program has retained its second-place standing in the new annual rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, tying it with Stanford University. The College of Engineering continues to offer the highest-ranked public university program. The latest edition of U.S. News rankings assessed 1,466 U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting...
BERKELEY, CA
KSBW.com

University of California, Santa Cruz ranks in the top 50 of public universities in the country

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The latest U.S. News has released its best college list and the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) made thetop 50 for public universities. U.S. News calculates its ranking based on six categories which are each weighted differently: student outcomes (40%), faculty resources (20%), expert opinion (20%), financial resources (10%), student excellence (7%) and alumni giving (3%), according to CNBC.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ghtimes.org

Bonds: A Graduation Plus Opportunity

Greer High juniors and seniors have the opportunity to take classes at the J. Harley Bonds Career Center as a part of Graduation Plus, which is a program within Greenville County Schools that promotes graduating high school with technological certifications and college credit. Bonds offers career-specific classes, allowing students to earn certifications necessary to enter the workforce. The Bonds Career Center has a variety of options for students to explore their career interests. Some of the courses offered include, but are not limited to: welding, cosmetology, culinary arts, firefighting, and mechatronics. The J. Harley Bonds Career Center is an incredible opportunity for Greer High students planning on entering the workforce directly after graduation and offers a unique advantage with the experience, connections, and certifications that can be obtained.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Guardian

Psychology Graduate - Pastoral Assistant

In the heart of Lambeth a brilliant Primary School is on the hunt for a Psychology Graduate – Pastoral Assistant for an immediate start. This s a full time, and long-term post for the academic year. See below for a short summary for this Psychology Graduate – Pastoral Assistant opportunity:
sunyorange.edu

Fall Admissions Events Planned

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – Prospective students are invited to learn more about SUNY Orange this Fall by participating in general information sessions and in-person campus tours, as well as additional presentations that will be held both virtually and in-person as COVID restrictions allow. Campus tours, paired with general information sessions, are...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
3ten.org

Graduation Requirement FAQ

On Aug. 26, at the Decatur High School (DHS) International Baccalaureate student assembly, significant changes were announced to the senior Capstone project and graduation requirements. Going into their junior year, students are given a choice to participate in one of four different learning paths: The International Baccalaureate Diploma Program (IBDP),...
DECATUR, AL
The Guardian

History Graduate/Geography Graduate

Exceptional History Graduate/Geography Graduate needed in Greenwich, South East London!. Are you a History Graduate/Geography Graduate looking to gain further experience in a London-based Humanities Department?. Looking to immerse yourself in a Teaching Assistant role and boost exam results at GCSE level across your core subject area…?. If you are...
The Guardian

Scientific Software and Computing Graduates

Harwell Science and Innovation Campus, Oxfordshire. Full time / Flexible hours considered. Diamond Light Source is one of the most advanced scientific facilities in the world. It houses the UK’s synchrotron light source, producing beams of light 10 billion times brighter than the sun, to probe the structure and composition of matter. From viruses and vaccines, to alternative energy solutions and nanotechnology, it underpins research and innovation for more than 8000 scientists.
wisc.edu

UW–Madison’s Hillman is co-author of proposal to increase college access, accountability

UW–Madison’s Nick Hillman is a co-author of an op-ed published in Inside Higher Ed that is titled, “A College Completion Program for Both Sides of the Aisle.”. Hillman is an associate professor with the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis, and the director of the Student Success through Applied Research (SSTAR) lab. He crafted the proposal outlined in the op-ed with Jerome Lucido (University of Southern California) and Donald Hossler (Indiana University Bloomington).
MADISON, WI

