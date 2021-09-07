Assessing Graduate Admissions Metrics

Greer High juniors and seniors have the opportunity to take classes at the J. Harley Bonds Career Center as a part of Graduation Plus, which is a program within Greenville County Schools that promotes graduating high school with technological certifications and college credit. Bonds offers career-specific classes, allowing students to earn certifications necessary to enter the workforce. The Bonds Career Center has a variety of options for students to explore their career interests. Some of the courses offered include, but are not limited to: welding, cosmetology, culinary arts, firefighting, and mechatronics. The J. Harley Bonds Career Center is an incredible opportunity for Greer High students planning on entering the workforce directly after graduation and offers a unique advantage with the experience, connections, and certifications that can be obtained.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO