Ruby Jr., Wilber and Swan take weekend wins at Butler Motor Speedway
QUINCY — As the summer racing series winds down three classes of intense racing filled an exciting Labor Day weekend at Butler Motor Speedway. Kicking off the Main Events of the night was the Front Wheel Drive Division which saw the 3R car of John Ruby Jr. drive to the win. Cody Kipp (7K) finished in second place, followed by Dominic Morehouse (11) in third place, Brandon Kipp (0) in fourth place and Arthur Brazee (8) in fifth place.
