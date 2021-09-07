CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer dating rumors swirl after Chase Rice and Kristin Cavallari reported romance

By Monica Rivera
 7 days ago

After recent reports of Kristen Cavallari and Chase Rice being an “item,” Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler seems to have moved on to a Country artist of his own.

Related
The Spun

Jay Cutler Reportedly Goes On Date With Notable Actress

Jay Cutler reportedly went on a date with a notable actress to make his ex-wife “jealous.”. According to a report from People, the former NFL quarterback went on a date with Hollywood actress Jana Kramer. Cutler’s ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari, is reportedly dating country music singer Chase Rice. The former NFL...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Chase Rice
districtchronicles.com

Jay Cutler and Jana Kramer ‘Bonding’ Over Their Failed Marriages

The two reportedly enjoyed a night out together at comedian Nate Bargatze’s standup show in South Carolina on Thursday, September 9, and shared glimpses into their hilarious night out on their Instagram accounts. A source who was in attendance told E! News, “Jay and Jana were there and they had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Country Love#Instagram#Cocktailsandgossip#The Cutler Cavallari
E! News

Jana Kramer Cozies Up to Jay Cutler in Their First Photo Together Amid Romance

Watch: Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing. Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are taking Music City by storm. As the One Tree Hill alum and former NFL star continue spending one-on-one time together, the two were photographed publicly for the first time in Nashville, Tenn. last Wednesday, Sept. 8. In the newly released snapshot, Jana and Jay are all smiles visiting restaurant and bar destination The Twelve Thirty Club.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Bobby Bones Show

Jana Kramer Doesn't Want 'Just A Fling' After Mike Caussin Divorce

Jana Kramer is open to finding love again. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the country star, 37, admitted that she’s open to the idea of dating four months after ending her marriage to ex-husband Mike Caussin. "I think I had to just take some time to be alone, but I'm starting to dip my toes in again," the One Tree Hill alum told the celebrity gossip outlet. "There's still a lot of work I have to do healing-wise, but I am entertaining things."
CELEBRITIES
