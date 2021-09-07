Cannabis Dispensary South Of Twin Falls ID Days From Opening

The prices of houses are all over the place right now. The craziest part to me is that the price doesn't always seem to make sense compared to the size, age, or current condition of the building. Everything is just priced really high, even tiny houses. It used to mean something if you said you were living in a $500,000 house. Now that could mean you actually live in a nice, big 2,600 square foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Or, it could mean you live in a considerably smaller house with only 1,900 square feet of space.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO