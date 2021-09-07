CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Twin Falls, ID

Cannabis Dispensary South Of Twin Falls ID Days From Opening

By Greg Jannetta
95.7 KEZJ
95.7 KEZJ
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Construction on a new cannabis dispensary 46-miles south of Twin Falls is moving along as planned, and the business looks to be opening by its target date in the next two weeks. News of the planned opening first broke in mid-July. The city of Jackpot, Nevada, is getting its first...

kezj.com

Comments / 0

Related
95.7 KEZJ

Sick Cities: Where Are the Current COVID-19 Hotspots in Southern Idaho

Well, it looks like COVID is sticking around a little longer. After a year of uncertainties, masks, working from home, and other individual changes, the summer of 2021 was a pretty nice reprieve for many. We eased up on restrictions and social distancing, gathered together with friends and took the vacations we had skipped in 2020. But now that fall is upon us, along with the regular flu season, we are seeing more COVID cases reported in Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

92 People Died on Idaho Roads in Summer 2021

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A total of 92 people lost their lives on Idaho roads between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends known as the 100 Deadliest Days. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, that is ten more people killed in motor vehicle crashes than in 2020. Out of...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Open House for Lava Ridge Wind Project, Scoping Period Extended

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Another public open house will present information on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind project in the Magic Valley while the federal government has extended the time for the public to comment on the proposal. Magic Valley Energy, part of LS Energy, will host the open house September 15, at the Renew Coffee Shop on 111 E Main St, in Jerome. The open house is not affiliated with the scoping project, only an informational meeting hosted by the company. The proposed 1000 plus megawatt wind farm will span Jerome, Lincoln and Minidoka Counties in an area south of Idaho Highway 24 between the communities of Shoshone and Minidoka. The company claims the project will generate more than 700 jobs during construction, have an $80 million tax impact for the state, and and economic output upwards of $500.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WIN: Frightmares at Lagoon 4-pack

If you've never had a chance to visit Lagoon during their annual Frightmares celebration, here's your chance to go for free. Enter to win 4 passes to Lagoon Amusement Park in Utah that you can use during the 2021 Frightmares season.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackpot, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Idaho Government
Twin Falls, ID
Business
Local
Nevada Business
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Reno, NV
Local
Idaho Business
Local
Nevada Government
95.7 KEZJ

Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering: Music, Food, and Church in Southern Idaho

Over the course of the last decade I have lived here in Southern Idaho, I have driven through Shoshone dozens of times. Out of all those times, the only instances where I stopped in Shoshone I can count on one hand: to play at The Drops, to get ice cream at the Shoshone Snack Bar, and when my pregnant sister got car sick and we pulled over on the main street. Otherwise, we just drive through Shoshone on our way to other locations like Magic Reservoir, Hayspur, or Sun Valley and beyond.
SHOSHONE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Watch: YouTuber Has an Odd Obsession With Idaho License Plates

I'll admit that some license plates are pretty cool and it is interesting to see old ones or variations of a plate you are used to seeing. Idaho has a massive variety of options for personalized and themed plates. The license plate in this video isn't special though, it's just a basic Idaho plate that somehow deserved its own YouTube video.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Labor Day#Snake#Four Jacks Hotel Casino
95.7 KEZJ

The Best Fishing Spots in Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah

My love for fishing developed in my early 20s when I moved to Alaska. I grew up in Arizona and while I fished a little here and there during family mountain trips, I didn't fully appreciate the joy of fishing until Alaska showed me the way. Fast forward over a decade and Idaho has it going on when it comes to fishing.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Activates Crisis Standards of Care

The following is a release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) in accordance with IDAPA 16.02.09 – Crisis Standards of Care For Healthcare Entities. CSC is activated in the Panhandle Health District and the North Central Health District (Public Health Districts 1 and 2) because of a severe shortage of staffing and available beds in the northern area of the state caused by a massive increase in patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
95.7 KEZJ

Yellowstone Wolf Bites a Bear Booty in Battle Over Food

This has been quite the year for exciting wildlife videos from Yellowstone National Park. The latest shows a wolf who repeatedly bites a much larger bear in the butt. In the video on Facebook, posted by Gary Gaston to a Yellowstone Nation Park group, you can see the lone wolf messing with the big bear. You can't see from the video if they are fighting over a carcass or the wolf was just feeling playful. The bear doesn't seem to be amused and eventually takes a seat to cover his exposed bum. There are a number of birds gathered nearby which to me would indicate that there is food in the area.
ANIMALS
95.7 KEZJ

Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

Early Saturday morning a local cow appeared to have wandered away from its farm and made it's way to the nearest Walmart in Post Falls, ID. Employees were able to safely corral the cow using shopping carts into an area out in front of the store. They even placed a little plant next to her, which was a nice touch! A woman named Amanda Grace shared pictures on Facebook saying, "Our local Walmart gives “grocery pickup” a whole new meaning. Friends, if she’s yours, they put out a bulletin asking you to come get your cow."
POST FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

It’s Crazy What Each Square Foot of House is Worth Right Now in Twin Falls, ID

The prices of houses are all over the place right now. The craziest part to me is that the price doesn't always seem to make sense compared to the size, age, or current condition of the building. Everything is just priced really high, even tiny houses. It used to mean something if you said you were living in a $500,000 house. Now that could mean you actually live in a nice, big 2,600 square foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Or, it could mean you live in a considerably smaller house with only 1,900 square feet of space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

A Short Film About Idaho Will Fire Your Dreams

I believe this is evidence we live in the best place in America! A writer at the website outsideonline.com is just blown away by a video produced mostly with overhead pictures from drones. Filmmaker Drew Simms is behind the effort, which tells in images a story better than just about anything I’ve ever seen written about Idaho. The film is simply called Idaho by Drone.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Delta Variant May Be Targeting Idaho Kids The Most

This is something no parent wants to hear. Idaho is seeing a surge in COVID cases in babies and toddlers, and the most likely cause is the delta variant. There is one thing parents are being asked to do to protect them. The Washington Post told the story of one...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Veterinary Technology Building Open at College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new Veterinary Technology building is now complete at the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. The new building hosted an open house Friday and gave a look at the newest facility on campus. For years the Veterinary Technology program has operated off-campus. With the new building the program joins the rest of programs on the CSI campus. The building is located on the northeast corner next to the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. The ribbon cutting is set for 5:30 p.m Friday (Sept 3) and will stay open until 7:30 p.m. for the public to tour.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Spend The Night in This Charming Idaho Castle

As it turns out you don't have to go all the way to Europe to visit a castle. You can do that right here in Idaho and you can even spend the night in it too!. The Idaho Castle sits over looking the beautiful Lake Pend Oreille in Hope, Idaho which is just over an hour drive to the Canadian border. The castle has 6,300 SF of living space and beautiful views of both the lake and mountains in the area.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy