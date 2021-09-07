People on the Move
TJT is proud to announce the promotion of Heather DeVault, CPA to Senior Audit Manager in their Raleigh office. Heather has 12 years of experience in public accounting. Heather’s areas of specialty include retail entities, commercial real estate entities, non-profits, private schools, service companies, feasibility studies and projection engagements. Heather is a NC-licensed CPA and a member of the AICPA and NCACPA. Heather has both an undergraduate and master's degree in Accounting from NCSU.www.bizjournals.com
