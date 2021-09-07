Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. Welcomes Rich Wilburn, Jr., P.E. To Team
GRANITE CITY — Juneau Associates, Inc., P.C. announced today the addition of Rich Wilburn, Jr., P.E. as Senior Water Resources Engineer. Wilburn has more than 27 years of experience in the engineering industry. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in both Illinois and Missouri. Wilburn has extensive experience in the planning, design, and management of water and wastewater projects, including hydraulics and hydrology, culvert and storm sewer analysis and design, stormwater management and permitting, etc. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.www.riverbender.com
