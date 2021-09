Cardano smart contracts upgrade is almost upon us. With just three days left, there is a lot of speculation as to what the price of the digital asset will do until then. The weeks leading up to the launch have seen the asset hit multiple new all-time highs. That is until the crash that rocked the market on September 7th. Cardano suffered an 18% flash crash that saw it lose most of its gains for the previous weeks.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO