Nona Johnson's Favorite Hell's Kitchen Moment You Didn't See On TV - Exclusive
Nona Johnson, née Sivley, might have never guessed that her favorite moment of "Hell's Kitchen" could end up being one of her scariest encounters with Gordon Ramsay. Johnson, who went on to win Season 8 of the show, has had an illustrious career working as a chef in California and Georgia since making it through the competition and could credit the interaction she shared with chef Ramsay for a breakthrough in her career (via Reality TV Revisited).www.mashed.com
Comments / 0