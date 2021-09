After traversing near the 4000.00 mark only ten days ago and causing speculators to think about the value summit climbed in May, ETH/USD has demonstrated an ability to drift lower in value. The rather swift fall in prices should not come as a major surprise to speculators. Even if a trader has visions of glorious new heights via Ethereum, if they are a student of the cryptocurrency market they must acknowledge that rather wild reversals downward that are a frequent part of the landscape.

