CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owatonna, MN

Compass Days give students added flexibility

By Jonny Clubb
ohsmagnet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwatonna High School is beginning the 2021-22 school year with a new modified schedule option, Compass Days. The new schedule will be used on two or three Wednesdays per month beginning on September 8. On Compass Days, first hour will begin at 8:30 and fourth hour will end at 1:05. The modified schedule will give students flexibility to choose from a variety of options from 8:00-8:30 and 1:05-2:40. These options will include taking part in clubs, getting help from teachers and having the opportunity to leave campus.

ohsmagnet.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times-Leader

Teachers recall day to educate students

WHEELING — The sounds of silence rang out in the halls of Wheeling Park High School following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Across the Ohio River in Bellaire, students and their teacher huddled around a radio to learn news of just what was happening to the nation. Retired Bellaire...
BELLAIRE, OH
hwchronicle.com

Students and teachers reflect on remote learning experience

The administration informed all Upper School students and parents that online or hybrid education would not be offered to those who do not physically attend school in an email sent August 23. With the teachers’ focus more directed toward in-person activities, many say they are curious about how their peers...
EDUCATION
rcnky.com

Op-Ed: Students Best Served with Schools' Flexibility to Manage Pandemic

The following op-ed is written by Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. The unforgiving delta variant has ravaged our commonwealth leaving no family untouched. In the first month of school, over 30 Kentucky school districts have closed their doors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Teachers, coaches and bus drivers are dying. More children are in the hospital than at any other time during the pandemic. Our schools are no stranger to bearing the burdens of their communities, but they are buckling under the weight of this crisis. They need flexibility, stability and reinforcements; and they need it now. Here is how we, as your elected leaders, can help.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Education
Local
Minnesota Education
swlexledger.com

Library cards give students access to a diverse world

Lexington, SC 09/07/2021 – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Lexington County Public Library (LCPL) joins the American Library Association (ALA) and other libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is an important tool on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
LEXINGTON, SC
WISH-TV

Giving Voice to Students, Creating Change

Ky Freeman, an IU senior studying law and public policy, is the former president of the IU Bloomington Black Student Union, current IU Bloomington student government president, and the first recipient of the Beyond Boundaries award. In this episode, Freeman shares his personal experience and perspectives about identity and Intersectionality. In addition, he talks about finding his voice, his call to activism, and working with university administration and the community to create change.
SOCIETY
eSchool Online

Using Tech to Give Students Choice When Learning

EdTech entrepreneur and teacher Kyle Niemis took time to talk to EdTech Heroes host Nefertiti Dukes about his products - ClassroomQ and My EdTech Bundle, organized classroom chaos, and his advice for returning to the classroom this fall. Free registration required to view this resource. Register today and receive free...
EDUCATION
Park Rapids Enterprise

Nevis Kinder Camp gives students confidence

Outdoor activities included checking out the playground and learning tips for bus safety. Having the opportunity to learn what is expected at school will give these young learners confidence when they go to class in September.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owatonna High School#Compass Days#Academic Support Days#Compass Schedule Morning#Nhs
BBC

Universities told to give students face-to-face teaching

Universities have been urged to provide face-to-face teaching when students return this term. Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said students should expect to be taught "in-person and alongside other students". It would be right to stay online when there's a "genuine benefit to using technology", he said. But he warned university...
EDUCATION
foxbangor.com

First day of school for Bangor students

BANGOR — Wednesday was the first day of school for some students in the Bangor region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear masks inside all public spaces, regardless of whether it’s a school or not, and anywhere with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. Superintendent James...
cwi.edu

Bridge Program Gives Students a Competitive Edge

A primary goal of the Psychology program at College of Western Idaho (CWI) is to help students have a successful transfer experience upon graduation. Through communication with transfer partners, the College has identified research skills and connection to a research lab upon transfer to a four-year institution paramount to ensure students can develop research skills to make them competitive for graduate school and job opportunities upon graduation. To address this, the Psychology Research Bridge Program between CWI and Boise State University was created.
COLLEGES
msureporter.com

How students spent Labor Day

What is Labor Day? It’s just what it sounds like, a day for laborers. This is a day that recognizes all that work and pays tribute to the workers of America. Labor Day usually occurs on the first Monday of September and, in this year’s case, took place on Sept. 6.This day was created by the labor movement during the late 19th century and then became an official holiday in 1894.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Log Cabin Democrat

Greenbrier gives Chromebooks to all students

Greenbrier Public Schools have successfully began their 1:1 technology initiative for the 2021-22 school year ensuring that every single student kindergarten through 12th grade has access to a Chromebook both at school and at home. The school district has been using Chromebook since 2010 and have continued using them due...
GREENBRIER, AR
weareteachers.com

Should Schools Give Students Mental Health Days?

We want school to be an amazing and magical place where students can learn, feel safe, and leave with experiences they’ll reflect on for the rest of their lives. There are challenges too, of course, and kids have always had to find ways to navigate them. Things are more complicated now, and many schools are considering student mental health days.
MENTAL HEALTH
asu.edu

Adding a minor can enhance what a student learns in a major

Faculty, students say a minor also can show a more well-rounded experience on a transcript — for no additional tuition. Majors are among the stars of the academic world. Whether students keep the same one throughout their time in college, change them along the way or double them up, majors play a central role in the college experience.
TEMPE, AZ
timesdelphic.com

Upperclassmen give advice to first years students

Drake students reflect on their first year at Drake University and offer advice for current first-years. Junior Hunter Hildebrand said that friendships are super important and “aspects that you can fall back on during tough times.”. “I felt that I had found my place on campus once I began to...
COLLEGES
Little Apple Post

KU students, faculty call for mandate on COVID-19 vaccines

LAWRENCE — University of Kansas students, faculty and staff members called on administrators to mandate vaccines on campus during a rally Sunday, expressing concerns about the ongoing surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. Nearly 40 people gathered at the university’s Wescoe Beach to push back on the administration’s reluctance to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals on campus this year. The rally was hosted by the Vaccinate KU coalition, which formed this summer with a Change.org petition urging KU to require vaccines. The petition has garnered 1,118 signatures since it was posted on July 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
hillsdalecollegian.com

Summer interns give student ambassador training a facelift

Six interns spent their summer building a new training program for the student ambassadors in the admissions department. Other tasks for the interns involved working in the main office and around campus, leading tours and boosting the department’s social media presence, as well as working on one big project per summer.
HILLSDALE, MI
wymt.com

Special session expected to focus on NTI days, educational flexibility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In his news conference Saturday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear emphasized the importance of flexibility for schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Jessica Fletcher of the Prichard Committee echoed that sentiment. “We know that children learn best in person,” Fletcher said. “But the current situation really...
LEXINGTON, KY
cbs19news

Students by day; firefighters by night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One moment, they may be doing homework, and seconds later, answering a call that could save someone's life. Most of the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department firefighters are currently enrolled University of Virginia students. Christian Garcia has been serving the community while earning his degree...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy