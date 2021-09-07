Compass Days give students added flexibility
Owatonna High School is beginning the 2021-22 school year with a new modified schedule option, Compass Days. The new schedule will be used on two or three Wednesdays per month beginning on September 8. On Compass Days, first hour will begin at 8:30 and fourth hour will end at 1:05. The modified schedule will give students flexibility to choose from a variety of options from 8:00-8:30 and 1:05-2:40. These options will include taking part in clubs, getting help from teachers and having the opportunity to leave campus.ohsmagnet.com
