Fillmore County, MN

Fillmore County discusses campground and SSTS ordinance amendments

By Karen Reisner
Fillmore County Journal
 7 days ago

At the August 26 Fillmore County Planning Commission meeting, public hearings were held on two proposed zoning ordinance amendments. The proposed Fillmore County definition of a campground says, in part, that any area privately or publicly owned to accommodate two or more tents or recreational camping vehicles for compensation is considered a campground. A privately owned camping area with up to four sites “without” compensation does not fall under this definition. Five or more sites whether with or without compensation is considered a campground.

