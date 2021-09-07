Fillmore County discusses campground and SSTS ordinance amendments
At the August 26 Fillmore County Planning Commission meeting, public hearings were held on two proposed zoning ordinance amendments. The proposed Fillmore County definition of a campground says, in part, that any area privately or publicly owned to accommodate two or more tents or recreational camping vehicles for compensation is considered a campground. A privately owned camping area with up to four sites “without” compensation does not fall under this definition. Five or more sites whether with or without compensation is considered a campground.fillmorecountyjournal.com
