Spanish hospital baby switch discovered two decades later

You are currently viewing the summary. Archaeological excavations near the Polish village of Chojnice have uncovered physical evidence of World War II–era massacres, recovering victims' jewelry, bullet casings, and burnt human bones. A team led by archaeologist Dawid Kobiałka of the Polish Academy of Sciences used interviews with survivors, laser scans, and excavations to locate the sites. Colleagues say the work, reported in the journal Antiquity, is the first to systematically apply archaeological techniques to a World War II–era mass grave outside of concentration camps. The research offers a possible model for other excavations, suggesting the crimes of the past are part of archaeology's future.
