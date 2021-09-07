CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish hospital baby switch discovered two decades later

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Health authorities in Spain are blaming human error for the switching of two baby girls in a maternity ward almost 20 years ago, after one of them discovered by chance through a DNA test as a teenager that she wasn’t the daughter of her presumed parents. “It...

