Anniston, AL

Celebrate Recovery Program in Anniston

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 7 days ago
Thursday, September 9, 2021

5:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Event by Mountain View Church 3300 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36201-2126, United States Duration: 2 hr 30 min Public Event Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-Centered 12 step program that meets every Thursday at MVC in Anniston Is Celebrate Recovery for you or someone you know? Celebrate Recovery is for anyone that needs help with hurts, habits or hang-ups and wants to use the truth of the Bible to walk through this season to live out a life of freedom. Are you or someone you know struggling with… Addiction

Anger
Codependency
Eating Disorder
Food Addiction
Love & Relationship Addiction
Physical-Sexual-Emotional Abuse
Alcohol / Drug Addiction
Sexual Addiction
Gambling Addiction We begin each Thursday with a meal and then follow it with worship and break out groups.

For more information please contact the organizers.

Comments / 0

Calhoun County Journal

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

