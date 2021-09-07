CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Top Health Care Stocks To Buy In September 2021? 4 To Watch

By Brett David
Kokomo Perspective
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article4 Trending Health Care Stocks To Consider Adding To Your Watchlist This Week. Booster shots appear to be the magic phrase in the current fight against the coronavirus pandemic. As such, we could see health care stocks coming back into play in the stock market now. For the most part, the matter of booster shots has been a key topic of discussion among health care experts recently. With more variants of concern emerging, boosters would, in theory, provide extra layers of support for the general public. With all eyes on the health care space now, investors may be turning towards top health care stocks in the market.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

What Stocks To Buy Today? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Check Out These 5 Top Tech Stocks In The Stock Market Today. There is no shortage of choices for investors when it comes to tech stocks in the stock market today. In general, the tech sector is home to a wide range of companies that serve a variety of industries worldwide. Not surprisingly, most investors would likely find a tech stock that suits their portfolio. For the most part, the growth story for the industry remains very much intact. That is, the world of tech is constantly evolving and with that comes investor sentiment.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Making a List of Penny Stocks to Buy? Check These 3 Out in September

Are you making a list of penny stocks to buy in September? Well, if so, there are hundreds of options to choose from. Right now, investors in penny stocks are focused on a few areas specifically. And to understand which, we have to take a look at what’s going on in the world right now. The most obvious factor impacting the stock market in September 2021 is Covid.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

4 Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch This Week

Cybersecurity stocks remain one of the most bullish industries in the stock market today. Due to the pandemic, many companies are gearing towards a hybrid workforce. More people are now working from home but companies are well aware of the risk of such settings. From company assets to personal data, the number of viable targets for cyberattacks has and continues to increase significantly. Thus, the importance of cybersecurity has been highlighted repeatedly.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

4 Surging Diagnostics & Research Stocks to Buy in September

While the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of the diagnostics and research industry, the sector is expected to continue growing due to the rise in chronic diseases and AI-based innovations. So, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of quality diagnostics and research stocks Agilent (A), Mettler-Toledo (MTD), Laboratory Corporation of America (LH), and Waters Corporation (WAT). Let’s discuss.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
pulse2.com

PFE Stock: Why It Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) slightly increased intraday today. Investors appear to be responding positively to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla saying the company expects to release clinical trial data for how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in 6-month to 5-year old children as early as this October.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna, BioNTech, Novavax And Pfizer Are Trading Lower

Coronavirus vaccine stocks Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) were trading notably lower Monday. What Happened: A new review authored by a group of international scientists and published by the Lancet suggeststhat booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may...
INDUSTRY
Kokomo Perspective

5 Consumer Stocks To Watch Ahead Of The August Consumer Price Index Data

With the stock market looking to recover from its recent losses, consumer stocks would be in focus this week. If anything, this would be the case as investors await the latest figures on inflation and consumer spending. On one hand, these figures have been cause for concern over the last few months for some. Accordingly, the rise in inflation would generally be in line with that of an economy on the recovery. On the other hand, consumer spending rose to great heights as well. This would be thanks to a mix of stimulus money and nationwide vaccination efforts.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy In 2021? 5 That Turned $2,500 Into $26,000

Penny stocks are well-known for their ability to produce significant gains. But in 2021, the flocks of new traders entering the market helped spark a massive retail resurgence in cheap stocks. What also helped was the rise of the meme stock trend and outlets like Reddit and Twitter acting as breeding grounds for new traders. Thanks to social media, the hedge fund “private lunch table” was now accessible by the retail masses. Now, more than halfway through 2021, the trend continues driving momentum for countless penny stocks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Kokomo Perspective

Are These Penny Stocks On Your Watchlist? Here’s Why They Should Be

With Dow futures jumping by more than 200 points so far, penny stocks could be in for a bullish reversal. In the past few weeks, trading penny stocks has been difficult, to say the least. With cases rebounding for Covid during that time, the confidence that many investors had in the future, slowly began to drop.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Top EV Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Watch Amidst China’s Industry Revisions

Are These The Best EV Stocks To Buy In September 2021?. Like it or not, electric vehicle (EV) stocks remain hot stocks to buy in the stock market today. By and large, this would be the case as EVs represent a logical next step for the global automotive industry. Without going into too much detail, EVs are a much more environmentally sustainable means of transportation for the general public. As a result, some would argue that the industry will likely see long-term growth, given the current climate crisis. For now, the current bull thesis surrounding EV stocks would be from the angle of early adopters. With global combustion engine vehicle sales still outpacing that of EVs globally, I can understand the current hype.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

3 Hot Penny Stocks For This Week’s Small-Caps Watchlist

Are These Hot Penny Stocks Worth Watching This Week?. With another week of trading penny stocks on the horizon, many investors are wondering which small-caps could be worth watching. And to understand that, traders need to have a proper insight into what is going on in the market. One of, if not the most impacting factors on the stock market right now is Covid.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The first of these biotechs holds a monopoly in its main target market. The second sells a drug that continues to earn label expansions. September has historically been one of the worst months for the stock market. But for investors focused on the long term, this only means that if history repeats itself, we will come across shares of excellent companies trading for a discount in the next few weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care System#White House#Pfizer Lrb#Pfe#Biontech#Bntx#Mrna#Medicare#Clover Health#Clov#Cvs Health#Rnxt Rrb#Nvax#Abbv Rrb#Adagio Therapeutics Inc#Adgi Rrb#Renovogem#Renovocath#Novavax Inc#Nanoflu
Kokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 Health Care Stocks To Know

Could These Be The Top 4 Health Care Stocks To Watch Today?. Health care stocks continue to take center stage in the stock market even as we face arduous challenges due to the global pandemic. Well, the health care industry and system are extremely important to every country and individual at this moment. Some may argue that it is the pillar that supports a nation during this pandemic. Coronavirus aside, we can all agree that we will require health care services at some point in our lives. Whether you are feeling unwell or have an injury, you would need to seek health care services.
MARKETS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy This Week? 3 Consumer Tech Stocks To Watch

Are These Top Consumer Tech Stocks Worth Investing In Now?. As investors digest the disappointing payroll figures from August, consumer tech stocks continue to shine. If anything, this section of the stock market has and continues to thrive amidst the current pandemic. Accordingly, consumers and businesses alike turn to the industry for solutions amidst these trying times. To put things into perspective, the U.S. Labor Department revealed that the U.S. economy added back 235,000 jobs in August. This is a far cry from consensus estimates of about 733,000.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks for September with this Screener

Despite the slight pullback on the last day of August, all three major U.S. indexes posted monthly gains. The Dow climbed 1.2%, while the Nasdaq jumped roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 popped nearly 3%. The benchmark index posted its seventh straight monthly climb and August marked its best showing since April.
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Best Growth Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Software Stocks To Watch

4 Software Stocks To Consider Adding To Your Watchlist In September 2021. When looking for the top stocks to buy in the stock market, software stocks are often on the radar of many investors. With the pace of change in the industry, software companies are willing to spend billions of dollars to upgrade and improve their offerings to cement their position. Yesterday, Bloomberg reported that financial software company Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) entered talks with Mailchimp to buy the marketing firm for more than $10 billion. If the deal materializes, it would unite two providers of services for small businesses. Also, it would be the largest acquisition made by Intuit after it paid $7.1 billion for Credit Karma last year.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investmentu.com

Top 5G Penny Stocks to Buy Today

Telecommunications has one of the highest barriers to entry, so you may think only big names like Verizon and AT&T would allow you to invest in 5G. While those companies are highly successful and should be for decades to come, they don’t have nearly the growth potential of penny stocks.
STOCKS
investmentu.com

The Top Safe Stocks to Buy In 2021

As investors, the goal is to find and invest in safe stocks that won’t lose value but can still generate a return and help you build wealth. It would be great if every asset we invested in were considered safe and still profitable, but that’s just not the case. Some...
STOCKS
Genetic Engineering News

FDA Rejects EUA for Humanigen’s Lenzilumab

Humanigen is vowing to continue pursuing approvals for lenzilumab following the FDA’s rejection of its application for emergency use authorization (EUA) of the antibody as a treatment for patients hospitalized with COVID-19—a setback that has sent the company’s stock plunging more than 50%. The FDA stated in a letter that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy