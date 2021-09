LSU defensive end Andre Anthony spoke with the media after the win over McNeese State. Here's what he had to say on the defense's performance against the Cowboys. On defense forcing turnovers: "From the defensive aspect, it's all about the ball. We talk about it all the time. We try to go get it, strip attempts, every time. We look at it on film how many strips attempts we've got. We try to go after the ball every time.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO