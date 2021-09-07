CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Knoll Elementary named a Microsoft Showcase School

By Staff reports
Cover picture for the articleIndian Knoll Elementary School has earned global recognition for integrating educational technology in the classroom. The school has been selected by Microsoft as a 2021-22 Microsoft Showcase School. Only 38 schools were selected as showcase schools, and Indian Knoll Elementary is the only school in Georgia named to the list.

