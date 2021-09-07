CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian leaders appeal for action on climate change

By Jacob Knutson
 7 days ago
The pope, ecumenical patriarch and archbishop of Canterbury appealed to world leaders to address the "current climate crisis" to preserve the planet for future generations in an unprecedented joint statement on Tuesday. Why it matters: The call to action comes ahead of the United Nations climate talks scheduled for November...

