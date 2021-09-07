CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

England Women: Sarina Wiegman reveals first squad as Lionesses coach

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTv59_0bosQ1hs00
Sarina Wiegman has left her role as Netherlands coach to lead England Women (Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has named her first squad as Lionesses head coach, ahead of this month’s qualifying matches for the 2023 World Cup.

England Women take on North Macedonia on 17 September at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium before facing Luxembourg away on 21 September, as they begin their campaign to qualify for the major tournament in Australia and New Zealand in two years’ time.

For the Group D qualifying games, Wiegman has called up 16 members of the Team GB football squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Youngsters Jessica Carter, Niamh Charles, Lauren Hemp, Sandy MacIver, Esme Morgan, Ebony Salmon, Ella Toone and Lotte Wubben-Moy have all been selected by Wiegman, the Dutchwoman having started her new role on 1 September after leading her nation to the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Games.

Manchester City’s Esme Morgan and Manchester United’s Katie Zelem are targeting their first caps, while City trio Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Ellie Roebuck miss out due to injury. Mary Earps and Lucy Staniforth return to the squad having missed recent camps.

Wiegman said: “I’m extremely excited to get started. After leading Netherlands in the Olympic Games it has been a quick turnaround to get ready for this important camp with England and the start of our 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Our coaching team and scouts have done a tremendous job in ensuring me and Arjan Veurink, my assistant coach who joins me from the Netherlands, are fully prepared.

“Whilst we have a few injuries to key players to contend with, we have such a strong squad and I’m excited by the young talent we have called up for this camp.

“Of course, we have two challenging matches this month as we start our qualification for the World Cup in 2023, but we also have a strong focus on next summer’s home Uefa Women’s Euro. I can’t wait to see what we can all do together to bring success to England.”

The match against North Macedonia marks fans’ first chance in almost two years to watch England Women on home soil, with the Lionesses’ most recent home fixture having taken place against Germany at Wembley Stadium in November 2019.

“It will be emotional to finally welcome fans back to the stadium for our home game against North Macedonia,” Wiegman said. “They have had a long wait due to Covid-19 and the restrictions that has brought, but they are such an important part of our journey over the next few years and I hope to see a big crowd at St. Mary’s Stadium next Friday.”

In October, the Lionesses play Northern Ireland and Latvia in further World Cup qualifiers.

England Women’s squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Man City), Esme Morgan (Man City), Demi Stokes (Man City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Man City), Lucy Staniforth (Man United), Georgia Stanway (Man City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Man United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Man City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Man United), Ellen White (Man City).

Comments / 1

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea vs Zenit: Who are the commentators for the game?

Chelsea vs Zenit is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Blues - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport. Thomas Tuchel's side look strong this season and will be hoping to retain their European crown,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
jack1065.com

Soccer-Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal win big as Spurs beat Man City in WSL

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Newcomers Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester United in their first FA Women’s Super League home game as Manchester City crashed to a controversial 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s late kickoff. City took an early lead, but Spurs equalised against the run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City's Esme Morgan and Man Utd's Millie Turner stretchered off in WSL games

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan was carried off on a stretcher during her side's WSL match against Tottenham. Morgan's injury came hours after Manchester United's Millie Turner was also carried off. Morgan, 20, went down clutching her lower leg and required oxygen after a 50-50 challenge with Spurs defender Ashleigh...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Rachel Daly
Person
Nikita Parris
Person
Esme Morgan
Person
St. Mary
Person
Ebony Salmon
Person
Jill Scott
Person
Sandy Maciver
Person
Demi Stokes
Person
Lauren Hemp
Person
Sarina Wiegman
Person
Alex Greenwood
Person
Lucy Staniforth
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Niamh Charles
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Ellie Roebuck
Person
Keira Walsh
SkySports

Man City Women 1-2 Tottenham Women: Karima Taieb's own goal after a Rosella Ayane's clear handball gives Spurs shock victory

Rosella Ayane's clear handball in the build-up to Karima Taieb's late own goal winner sparked major controversy as Spurs Women stunned Man City 2-1 in the WSL. The Tottenham substitute got her arms up to meet Angela Addison's cross, deflecting it into Steph Houghton and onto the Manchester City post. It nestled in the back of the net via Taieb's back for an 87th-minute winner which ended City's 33-game unbeaten home run.
SPORTS
goal.com

Man Utd's Muller: 'Raumdeuter' Toone sending a message to England & Wiegman

The 22-year-old has started the Women's Super League in fine form, in a role that her head coach has compared to that of the Bayern Munich great. ‘Raumdeuter’ is a term most associated with Germany’s Thomas Muller. It is how the Bayern Munich sensation described his own style of play, with a phrase that translates roughly to ‘space finder’.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany England#Olympics#First Squad#Lionesses#Team Gb#Dutchwoman#Manchester United#City#Uefa Women S Euro#England Women
The Independent

Premier League winner odds: Who will win the 2021/22 title?

Who will be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2021/22 season? It is a question that will not be answered for months, but it is already being debated furiously by fans. Manchester City emerged victorious in the English top flight last season, beating rivals Man United to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Can Cristiano Ronaldo be Manchester United’s shortcut to Champions League success?

Andrea Agnelli had no regrets. “If I could go back, I’d do it again tomorrow morning,” he said after Juventus had failed at the third attempt to win the Champions League since their €100m signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. There had been no run to the final with Ronaldo either. Even the semi-finals had proved a step too far. And yet, no regrets. “Wrong to take Ronaldo? Never,” he insisted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulls out of England squad through injury

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has withdrawn from the England squad for September’s World Cup qualifiers due to injury. The 24-year-old sustained a thigh strain during Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win at Brighton and will remain at Finch Farm to be assessed by the Toffees’ medical staff while Gareth Southgate’s 24-man national squad begin their preparations at St George’s Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Netherlands
Tribal Football

Arsenal to lose coach Ryan Garry to England setup

Arsenal are set to lose coach Ryan Garry to England's setup. The Athletic reports Garry will take up a coaching position with England U18s. Garry made two appearances for Arsenal's first team and later returned as a youth coach at Hale End. After working with the younger age groups, Garry...
SOCCER
omahanews.net

Harvey Elliott withdraws from England U21 squad

London [England], September 6 (ANI): Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21 squad which is scheduled to play Kosovo on Tuesday. Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side's recent draw against Chelsea. Following further assessment, the Football Association (FA) decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club. And Tottenham Hotspur player Sessegnon has also returned to his club for further assessment after picking up a knock in training. Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was initially part of Ian Foster's England MU19s, has now joined Lee Carsley's squad as they prepare for the UEFA U21 Euro qualifier against Kosovo at Stadium MK on Tuesday. Carsley will be without the suspended Curtis Jones for the fixture. (ANI)
UEFA
punditarena.com

Richard Cockerill and former NRL coach join England’s coaching team

Richard Cockerill will join the England coaching team as a forwards coach, where he will work alongside Matt Proudfoot. Cockerill was a surprise departure from Edinburgh’s set-up in July, which he left by mutual consent in order to pursue other opportunities. The former Leicester Tigers head coach was rumoured to...
RUGBY
sportspromedia.com

England Lionesses qualification matches and friendlies snapped up by ITV

Coverage will be available on ITV, ITV4 and ITV Hub. ITV now holds media rights for both England men’s and women’s national teams. UK commercial broadcaster ITV has agreed a deal to air the major tournament qualification matches for the English national women’s soccer team for the next four years.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Who is the England women's manager?

Although she was appointed over a year ago, Sarina Wiegman will only become England women's manager in September. The Dutch manager is taking over from interim coach Hege Riise, who also managed Team GB at the Olympics. Wiegman was initially appointed after the departure of Phil Neville. Neville, who was...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

England coach Southgate already planning for World Cup

England coach Gareth Southgate is already planning for next year's World Cup. The shift in perception was made clear by Southgate, talking freely on Saturday about how England need to gear up for a tournament, which starts in less than 15 months. "In the past we were worried about preparing...
SOCCER
jack1065.com

Rugby-England add Cockerill and Seibold to coaching staff

LONDON (Reuters) – England coach Eddie Jones has added Richard Cockerill and Anthony Seibold to his coaching staff, England Rugby said on Friday. Former Leicester Tigers head coach Cockerill joins as forwards coach and will work alongside Matt Proudfoot, while Seibold, who most recently managed Australian National Rugby League side Brisbane Broncos, has been named defence coach.
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

241K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy