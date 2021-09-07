CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duval County, FL

Duval Students To Protest ‘Outdated’ Dress Code

WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A group of Duval County high school students is planning a protest over the district’s dress code, saying it asks girls to sacrifice their comfort so boys don’t get distracted. The protest comes after neighboring St. Johns County students made national news last school year when their pictures were edited...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

Related
WJCT News

DeSantis, Fried Trade Barbs Over Programs To Feed Low-Income Children

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and one of his Democratic gubernatorial challengers, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, are butting heads over programs designed to help feed low-income children. Florida is the only state in the U.S. that has not applied for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program this year. The federal...
POLITICS
WJCT News

Masks In Schools; Abortion Legislation; Proud Boys

Note: This episode was broadcast just before the appeals ruling was issued on Friday, so the information in the show about the mask case is not up to date. This week, a flurry of court activity over masks in schools, as a Tallahassee circuit court judge ruled school districts can immediately require students to wear masks and then an appeals court panel reinstated a stay that allows the state to continue enforcing its ban and punish the districts that defy it as the case makes its way through the appeals process.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Duval County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Duval County, FL
Society
County
Duval County, FL
WJCT News

Whatever Happened To ... Pandemic Wedding Plans Of A Malawian And A Nederlander?

On March 16, 2020, Patrick Phiri arrived in the small Dutch village of Middelstum (population 2,419) in the far north of the Netherlands. Patrick had traveled from Malawi to spend three weeks with his fiancée, Fiona, whom he'd met when they were both working for Heifer International, a nonprofit group that supports agricultural projects. He wanted to ask her parents for permission to marry their daughter. They agreed and welcomed him with open arms. A week later Patrick popped the question and Fiona said yes. Then, pandemic travel bans hit, and Patrick's three-week visit ended up lasting seven and a half months. On Nov. 3, 2020, he returned to Malawi without his Fiona. "Leaving Middelstum was bittersweet for me," he says. "But I had to go back. There was so much I needed to attend to." To catch up with the couple, we visited Fiona at her home where we joined by Patrick (via WhatsApp).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy