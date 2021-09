My name is Dr Farah Jameel and I work as a GP in north London. I have a 22-month-old toddler that I look after. I juggle being a doctor with the everyday challenges of being a wife and mum, caring for my extended family and managing the daily trials and tribulations of life. This is no special story, it’s the everyday life of an everyday ordinary general practitioner – one who is spinning many, many plates.

