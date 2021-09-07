This Incredible Art Installation Is An Illuminated Version Of The Super Bloom

Don’t miss this dazzling display of almost 60,000 solar-powered lights.

The captivating 15-acre light display across rolling hills at Sensorio in Paso Robles reopened on June 12, after closing in March in response to the pandemic. The field filled with around 60,000 fiber-optic stemmed spheres, turns into a glowing technicolor blanket when the sun goes down.

While California blooms were largely missed as we stayed indoors during the lockdown, this unique experience offers us a different kind of super bloom to look forward to. Bruce Munro: Field of Light at Sensorio was first debuted in May 2019, but due to popular demand, the internationally-acclaimed artist’s extraordinary open-air installation will be extended through January 3, 2021.

The park has adapted to the new health and safety regulations with a number of measures in place to allow for social distancing. According to a statement by the park, groups will be limited to six people and there will be a one-way path through the illuminated landscape. There will be a mobile kitchen open along with food trucks and spaced-out seating. Guests will be required to wear face coverings and make an advanced booking for time ticket entry.

4380 Highway 46 East in Paso Robles

Featured Image: @claireliza