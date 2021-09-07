CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India fighting to contain Nipah, a virus deadlier than COVID-19

By Lee Brown
New York Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-year-old boy has died in India of Nipah, a rare virus that is far deadlier than COVID-19 — and one that health officials have long feared could start a global pandemic. The unidentified boy died Sunday at a hospital in Kerala, the southern state already battling the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the hard-hit country, officials there said.

