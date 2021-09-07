CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' Steelers and T.J. Watt will agree to new contract

By Ray Fittipaldo/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers and T.J. Watt have yet to finalize a new contract that is expected to make their All-Pro outside linebacker the highest paid defensive player in the NFL because they cannot agree on several items, most significantly the amount of guaranteed money, according to several team sources. Coach Mike...

