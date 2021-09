Even though the resurgence of the COVID-19 cases continues to threaten the hotel industry’s recovery, increasing vaccinations could drive increasing hotel occupancy. So, it could be wise to scoop up prominent hotel stocks InterContinental Hotels (IHG), Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), and Wyndham Hotels (WH), especially as they are currently trading significantly below their 52-week price highs. Read on.Most hotels around the globe had to close their doors last year due to restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus. While the industry began recovering earlier this year, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant has fostered concerns related to the pace of the sector's recovery.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO