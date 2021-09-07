CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VADA President "Stands By Decision To Maintain Single List Of Substances Prohibited At All Times"

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Margaret Goodman isn’t ready to throw in the towel in her fight for a cleaner and safer sport. The Hall of Fame-elected founder, president and board chairman of Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) has seen her company remain in the headlines as it relates to the upcoming ESPN boxing telecast this weekend in Tucson, Arizona. The event’s headlining act is two-division and reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23KOs), who was recently flagged by VADA after testing positive for Phentermine in advance of his title defense versus Robson Conceciao (16-0, 8KOs).

