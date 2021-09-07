VADA President "Stands By Decision To Maintain Single List Of Substances Prohibited At All Times"

Oscar Valdez remains hard at work for his next ring appearance, as his legal team has taken the lead on perhaps the most important fight of his career. The unbeaten two-time and reigning WBC junior lightweight titlist is due to make his first defense versus Brazil’s Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8KOs), scheduled to take place September 10 live on ESPN+ from AVA Amphitheatre at Casino del Sol in Tucson, Arizona. There are now concerns regarding the event moving forward, in light of Valdez (29-0, 23KOs) producing a positive “A” sample for a banned substance as identified through random drug testing conducted by Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), as first noted through social media by ESPN.com boxing insider Mike Coppinger.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO