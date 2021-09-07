People on the Move

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJay joins Brawley as Preconstruction Manager, bringing over 20 years of management expertise to the firm. He is responsible for preconstruction and the design process, technical estimating, quantification of work items, preparation of conceptual estimates, bid solicitation, scope development and analysis, pricing, processing of computerized data, and more. Jay’s experience spans multi-family, hospitality, retail, higher education, and redevelopment projects.

