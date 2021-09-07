CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Spies Like Us: Why Every Company Needs To Worry About Corporate Espionage

By Sidhardha ‘Sid’ Kamaraju
Law.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Espionage” conjures up images of spies slinking through dark alleys, cozying up to potential targets at luxurious parties, and trading a country’s most guarded secrets. Company executives know, however, that espionage is a threat in the corporate world as well. So-called “corporate espionage”—or the theft of company data by a company insider—can cost companies their competitive advantage and deprive them of millions of dollars in profits. Insider breaches occur in all industries—whenever a company has valuable data, from product designs to personal customer data to proprietary technology or methods, that company is a potential target of corporate espionage. Now, further complicating the issue, recent SEC actions in the cybersecurity context suggest that corporate espionage may pose not only a competitive challenge for publicly traded companies, but also a complex disclosure issue. Increasingly, companies must be mindful of not only how they guard their precious data from enemies within, but also how they publicly talk about those measures.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

IBM Accused Of Using 'Bait And Switch' Scheme To Steal Trade Secrets From Chinese Firm

Mayer Brown and Chicago IP firm Arch & Lake sued IBM for misappropriation of trade secrets Friday on behalf of Beijing Neu Cloud Oriental System Technology. The lawsuit, brought in New York Southern District Court, accuses IBM of inducing the plaintiff to share confidential customer records as part of a joint venture and then using the information to launch competing sales channel in China. Counsel have not yet appeared for IBM. The case is 1:21-cv-07589, Beijing Neu Cloud Oriental System Technology Co., Ltd. v. International Business Machines Corporation et al.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Analog Devices Hires Ex-Acacia Legal Head as Sector Consolidates

Janene Asgeirsson joins ADI from Cisco’s Acacia Communications. ADI recently closed on its $21 billion buy of microchip rival Maxim. announced Tuesday its hire of Janene Asgeirsson as a senior vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary. Asgeirsson comes to Analog after the Norwood, Mass.-based company closed last month...
BUSINESS
lanereport.com

Marketing: Why You Need to Market Your Company – To Your Employees

Not long ago, I was enjoying a drink with several friends, including a restaurant owner, a retail store owner and a C-level exec with a prominent company. They were all lamenting about how “they can’t find good employees … nobody will apply … they’re not loyal … they won’t come back after being laid off …they won’t stay after being trained… etc.”
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Espionage#Spies Like Us#Espionage Act#Fbi#Sec#British#American#Congress#Bristol Meyers Squibb#Gillette#Kodak
Thrive Global

Angela Roberts of US Money Reserve: “Learning with your team about yourself, the company, and what is needed by employees is something you do and feel together”

Looking back, I still would prefer to have taken the same path. Learning with your team about yourself, the company, and what is needed by employees is something you do and feel together. It’s not something that can be taught or predetermined. I was already working the hours required, etc., for the past 18 years, so the job itself did not take me by surprise. It is a job that changes as life changes, so there is no preparing for this kind of role.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
Fox News

Trump warns Taliban will use US goggles for 'night fighting,' ship equipment to China to be 're-engineered'

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration for leaving behind U.S. military equipment in Afghanistan, warning that the Taliban will use U.S. military night-vision goggles to enable "night fighting," and saying the group will ship the "most sophisticated" resources to China and other adversaries to be "re-engineered." In...
POTUS
siliconangle.com

Intuit acquires email marketing firm Mailchimp for $12B

Intuit Inc. announced today it has agreed to acquire email marketing firm Mailchimp Inc. for $12 billion in a cash and stock deal. Acquisition talks were first reported Aug. 12. It was noted at the time that Mailchimp had received interest from private equity firms and “large technology firms.” On Aug. 31, one of those large technology firms was confirmed to be Intuit.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Are Legal Tech Sales Getting More Aggressive, or Is It Just a 'Culture Clash'?

Some law firms and legal department personnel have expressed displeasure at the “aggressive” barrage of emails and phone calls deployed by some legal tech sales people. But are vendors becoming more aggressive, or are lawyers just unaccustomed to some of the traditional software sales techniques that have been a staple of other business sectors?
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Dirty Truth About Crypto: Money Laundering Made Easier

Today’s legal landscape requires one to have a clear understanding of the relationship between blockchain, smart contracts, and cryptocurrencies and how these three topics are connected to money laundering and other legal concerns. This article attempts to provide the reader with that basic understanding. What Are We Talking About?. Blockchain...
MARKETS
Law.com

In-House Teams Will Continue To Remote Work Going Forward As Trust Within Businesses Rises, LOD Survey Finds

Pandemic-induced remote working has led to greater levels of trust among the in-house legal community, according to a survey of nearly 200 company lawyers. 96% of 183 respondents to a Lawyers On Demand (LOD) survey said they will continue with remote working due to “increased levels of trust in their teams”, according to the report by the firm.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Withers Takes Disputes Partner From Bird & Bird

Withers has made another disputes partner hire for its Hong Kong office, less than a month after bringing on new partner Joseph Chu, who defected from Simmons & Simmons. Michael Chik joins Withers from Bird & Bird. He acts on commercial disputes, specializing on complex commercial transactions, trusts, shareholder’s disputes, financial institutions and probate disputes. Chik also advises on regulatory and compliance matters.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Series on Contracting Challenges: It Is All About the Process

Contracting is all about process for legal teams. Process is vital to improving contract lifecycle management because all contracts go through some form of a life cycle which itself, is a process. Legal work is complex and can involve complicated topics and issues. But there are recurring steps taken every...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Ranked: the Biggest Law Firms in Africa

South Africa’s ENSAfrica has topped a ranking of Africa’s 50 largest commercial law firms for the second year in a row. Law.com International’s Africa Top 50 in association with Africa Legal, was first published in 2020 and assesses firms on the basis of lawyer head count and geographical spread across Africa.
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy