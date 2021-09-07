CT Transfer Guarantee
The University of Saint Joseph is proud to be a part of the Connecticut Independent College Transfer Guarantee (Connecticut Guarantee), a statewide effort to establish systematic transfer pathways between Connecticut’s community colleges and four-year independent institutions. The Connecticut Guarantee mitigates credit loss and increases student success by ensuring admission into participating independent colleges for associate degree-holding students. Students who participate in the Connecticut Guarantee and choose to enroll at USJ in an eligible program will ensure that they are able to graduate in as few as two years.www.usj.edu
