Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Behind The Scenes

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney Plus is such a great idea and now we get to delve in a bit as we hear from the cast and producers on some of their thoughts about the characters and the show itself. There is a lot of thought put into the characters and how they feel as well as their background that makes the story feel very true to itself, and at the same time you can tell that they put a lot of effort into making things realistic as well. It is great to see Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the lead on this show and it feels like the perfect fit.