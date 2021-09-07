CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Behind The Scenes

By Marisa Natalicchio
bsckids.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney Plus is such a great idea and now we get to delve in a bit as we hear from the cast and producers on some of their thoughts about the characters and the show itself. There is a lot of thought put into the characters and how they feel as well as their background that makes the story feel very true to itself, and at the same time you can tell that they put a lot of effort into making things realistic as well. It is great to see Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the lead on this show and it feels like the perfect fit.

www.bsckids.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

What is ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’? New Disney+ show updates, gender-swaps ‘Doogie Howser’

Peyton Elizabeth Lee doesn’t know how to perform surgery, but she knows a little something about growing up in an adult world. The 17-year-old actress spent three of her most formative teenage years, from 2017 to 2019, on Disney channel’s American family comedy-drama “Andi Mack.” Now, she’s traded that all in for a pair of scrubs as a teen doctor on “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” a modern reimagining of Neil Patrick Harris’ beloved “Doogie Howser” which premiered Wednesday on Disney+.
TV SERIES
PennLive.com

‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ on Disney+: How to watch, cast, trailer, streaming

“Doogie Kamealoha, MD” premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The coming of age dramedy is set in present-day Hawaii and based on the plot of “Doogie Howser, M.D.” The Disney+ exclusive follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Peyton Elizabeth Lee
Person
Kathleen Rose Perkins
Person
Jason Scott Lee
thecinemaholic.com

Where to Stream Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.?

‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ revolves around a teenage prodigy whose unrivaled talent and pure genius allow her to have an early medical career while still in high school. The family medical drama focuses on her life as she juggles high school and teenage challenges while trying to forge her own path. Created by Kourtney Kang, the show is based on ‘Doogie Howser, M.D.’ by Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. Curious to learn more about the show’s plot or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.
TV & VIDEOS
d23.com

Name That Disney Doctor with the Cast of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D.

Medical professionals often have to make split-second decisions, and the characters in the new Disney+ original series Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. are no exception. With that in mind, we challenged Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Mapuana Makia to “Name That Disney Doctor” faster than their co-stars. We showed them close-ups of various “doctors” from across the worlds of Disney. Play along as you watch the video, and don’t forget to stream the series premiere of Doogie Kamelaoha, M.D. September 8 on Disney+!
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a fictional character. The Star of ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Has a Connection to ‘Doogie Howser.’

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is a fictional character. The Star of ‘Doogie Kamealoha M.D.’ Has a Connection to ‘Doogie Howser.’. Doogie Kamealoha M.D. has recently debuted on Disney+, giving the 1990s show Doogie Howser a new lease on life. The revamped version follows a teenage doctor as he juggles career and the challenges of growing up, just as the original did.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Plus#Instagram#Disney Branded Tv Pr#Hawai I
Decider

Woman Crush Wednesday: Get a Dose of ‘Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.’ Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee

As the kids go back to school and we begin bidding summer goodbye, it’s totally natural to be feeling a little blue. Luckily, we at Decider are here to offer you a pick-me-up in the form of a delightful new Woman Crush Wednesday. This week, we’re celebrating an amazing young up-and-coming actress who already has some impressive titles to her name, with even more to come in the future (and we couldn’t be more excited to see what she does next). So, without further ado, give it up for your latest WCW, the phenomenal Peyton Elizabeth Lee!
CELEBRITIES
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii-based ‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ premieres on Disney+

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The highly anticipated “Doogie Howser” reboot with a Hawaii twist is finally out on the small screen. “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premiered Wednesday on Disney+ — and the show was not only filmed on Oahu, but it also involved many Hawaii natives in the making. For Hawaii-born Kourtney...
HONOLULU, HI
tvseriesfinale.com

Doogie Kamealoha, MD: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, the Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. TV show is inspired by the 1989-93 Doogie Howser, M.D. series. The reboot stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman with Alex Aiono and Ronny Chieng in recurring roles. Set in modern-day Hawai’i, the story follows Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who juggles a budding medical career with life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical ‘ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Peyton Elizabeth Lee on 'Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.' and the Responsibility That Comes From Leading a Project

From show creator Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat), the Disney+ original series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. follows Lahela Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a 16-year-old prodigy who is trying to find a balance between her very adult medical career and life as a teenager in Hawaii. Everything from the blurred lines of her doctor mother (Kathleen Rose Perkins) also being her supervisor at the hospital, to surfing with her father (Jason Scott Lee), to saving a stranger on the side of the road, to wanting her crush to return her feelings, are all part of a typical but sometimes very complicated day for “Doogie.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.'s 'Connection' to the Original Series Is Either Brilliant or Completely Insane — You Decide!

Spoiler alert: We’re about to break down the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., now available to stream on Disney+. If you tuned into the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. simply to find out how the Disney+ reboot is connected to Doogie Howser, M.D., may we offer you an Advil? Because surely your mind is blown. The “connection” is revealed early in Episode 1, after a patient expresses some concern over being treated by 16-year-old Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha (played by Andi Mack‘s Peyton Elizabeth Lee). “Remember Doogie Howser, that show from the ’90s?” Dr. Lee (Young Rock‘s Ronny Chieng) asks the patient. “She’s...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Doogie Kamealoha, MD’ Showrunner Explains the Origin of the Octopus Washing Machine

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” the Disney+ reboot of the teen-doctor series “Doogie Howser, M.D.” takes its new Hawaiian setting seriously. Nowhere in the first episode is that more apparent than a seemingly irrelevant scene between Jason Scott Lee’s character Benny and his son — a scene that creator and showrunner Kourtney Kang says went a long way to earning the respect of the show’s local Hawaiian crew members.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy