Lubbock, TX

Giveaway: Remember the Alamo Drafthouse

By Wes
 7 days ago
Lubbock's Alamo Drafthouse is back. Here's an opportunity for you to rock the Alamo Drafthouse with a whole group of friends. You can win a row (up to eight seats) for the movie screening of your choice. It's one thing to take your family to the movies, it's another when...

ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

