Giveaway: Remember the Alamo Drafthouse

Skulls was supposed to be a super-secret production, not unlike 10 Cloverfield Lane, which was shot under the code name Valencia and only revealed as a spinoff from Cloverfield only about two months before the film’s release. (It is perhaps not a coincidence that both movies were directed by the same man, Dan Trachtenberg.) In this case, Skulls is a prequel to the Predator franchise, and it was quietly developed behind-the-scenes for years before word of the production — and the fact that it was a Predator movie set hundreds of years before the previous films, and serves as an origin story for the infamous alien hunters’ time on Earth — leaked out last November.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO