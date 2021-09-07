Everything you need to know about Motor Bella, a 6-day auto show coming to Pontiac

Motor Bella, a six-day experiential auto show, is just weeks away from its debut at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association says the outdoor event, which is powered by the North American International Auto Show, will have more than 400 vehicles on display, ride-and-drive opportunities and a showcase of next-generation mobility.

The event will run September 21 through September 26. Motor Bella will also feature new product debuts and hold the 2022 semifinalist announcement for The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year.

WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will be broadcasting a Motor Bella Special live from the M1 Concourse on September 21 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A Motor Bella app will also be launched soon, providing visitors with maps, exhibitor info, schedules and more.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Here’s what the organizers say you can expect:

Activating People in the Product

Motor Bella is all about putting people in product, from EVs and SUVs to trucks and beyond. Look for ride experiences and activations from Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Audi, including:

· Adrenaline-pumping hot lap rides with professional drivers conducted non-stop on the KeyBank Track

· Street course test drives provided down historic Woodward Avenue in futuristic EV vehicles

· 3 ride activations by Ford featuring the F-150, Bronco and Mach-E

· 2 separate off-road track activations from Stellantis featuring Jeep and Ram TRX

From Family Vehicles to Exotics and More

Whether shopping for a new vehicle, checking out auto eye candy or getting a glimpse of tomorrow’s technology, there’ll be no shortage of product at Motor Bella.

· Over 400 cars, trucks and utility vehicles displayed over 87 acres

· 39 auto brands represented

· Ford to reveal a new product

· Toyota to unveil new products and display an array of product made in the USA. Toyota will also be conducting on-track demonstrations featuring several classic, modified and track-proven vehicles

· General Motors to showcase the company’s rich motorsports legacy alongside current and future electrified product innovations, including the all-new Hummer EV

· 25+ of the world’s most ultra-luxury, performance and exotic vehicles, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin and McLaren, on display at The Gallery, presented by Delta Air Lines and PNC Bank. For the first time ever, The Gallery vehicles will be on full display for the entire public to see

· 10+ trackside global auto supplier displays highlighting future technologies

· AISIN’s sponsored #61 Toyota Supra together with one of NASCAR’s youngest, winningest racers, Austin Hill, onsite Sept. 21 and 22

A Source for Compelling Content

Motor Bella will feature new product announcements, innovative startup technologies and a preview of the reimagined 21 st century auto show experience.

· Multiple new product debuts

· OEM and supplier press conferences

· Debuts and press events will take place on the KeyBank Track with grandstand viewing

· 600+ media and growing from 25 states and 12 countries attending and hosted by Michelin in the newly opened M1 Concourse Event Center

AutoMobili-D: A Technology Showcase

Presented by the MEDC, AutoMobili-D will bring the latest mobility innovations and mobility-themed content to Motor Bella’s Press and Industry Days (Sept. 21-22).

· 25,000-square-foot pavilion showcasing next-generation technology exhibits and startup displays

· Nearly 80 AutoMobili-D displays , including 36 emerging startup exhibits

· Two full days of programming on the Motor Bella main stage and at M1 Concourse Event Center

· Concourse Event Center presentations, sponsored by Autodesk with a MAHLE hospitality area for attendees both days

· 80+ speakers slated to participate in panel discussions and symposiums

· Robust mobility-themed content – topics ranging from “EVolution at the Speed of Thought,” to “Big Data’s Effect on the In-Vehicle Experience” to “Racing to the Factory of the Future”

· MEDC Match Meetings on Tuesday, Sept. 21, providing AutoMobili-D startups new opportunities for business development

· New mobility technologies from leading universities in the U.S. and Canada to be showcased as part of Magna International’s university community

· Startup Pitch Competition for the AutoMobili-D startup community on Wednesday, Sept. 22, presented by the Global Automotive & Mobility Innovation Challenge, with media and industry executives in attendance voting for their favorite technology “elevator pitch”

Events at Motor Bella

Significant industry, private and even school events are scheduled to take place at Motor Bella.

· The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) announces its 2022 Award Semifinalists on Tuesday, Sept. 21

· General Motors will host a media luncheon and panel discussion on the legacy, and the future of racing and motorsports

· The 14 th annual EyesOn Design Awards, presented by the Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology, a division of the Henry Ford Health System Department of Ophthalmology, is Tuesday, Sept. 21

· The Society of Automotive Analysts holds its networking breakfast followed by insights from industry experts on Wednesday, Sept. 22

· The Detroit News brings 100 car enthusiasts to Motor Bella on Wednesday, Sept. 22 to preview the event and select its Detroit News 2021 Readers Choice Awards

· Motor Bella K-12 Field Trip Days offer chaperoned students the chance to experience the world of mobility on Thursday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

· Private hosting in onsite owner-garages is planned, providing invitation-only “sneak peeks” of vehicle design and technology developments

Cars for a Cause

Motor Bella will be the backdrop for several charitable vehicle giveaways, including a collection of classic Corvettes, a 2019 Saleen Mustang and a classic Ferrari Spider.

· Corvette Heroes – The Lost Corvettes will have a 6,000-square-foot space at Motor Bella, displaying 12 refurbished classic Corvettes (1953-1989), originally from what is also known as the Peter Max collection. The group is holding a national sweepstakes to give away all 36 cars from the collection to raise funds to benefit the Stand for the Troops non-profit charity. Six winners – each of whom is either a veteran or comes from a family of veterans – will be awarded their cars at Motor Bella on Friday, Sept. 24 at 12 p.m.

· America’s Automotive Trust will draw the winning entry in their sweepstakes for the one-off, personal 2019 Saleen Mustang S302 Black Label of legendary high-performance vehicle manufacturer Steve Saleen, at Motor Bella on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The sweepstakes benefits the non-profit’s preservation of America’s automotive heritage.

· The Gallery will feature a classic 1997 Ferrari F355 Spider in its luxury lineup, a vehicle being raffled off at the 6 th Annual Uncork for a Cure hosted by Cauley Ferrari in November. The raffle benefits the Dynami Foundation’s breast cancer research.

