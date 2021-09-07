CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Galesburg, IL

Woman’s wallet stolen from her purse at HyVee.

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Galesburg Police, Monday, September 6th, just after 2:00 pm, responded to HyVee on East Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim: a 69-year old female customer. She told police that while shopping in the frozen food section, a male suspect with a thin build and a “Mexican accent” approached her and struck up a conversation, according to police reports. When the victim went to check out, she noticed her wallet was missing. She said no one else was around when she spoke with the male subject and her wallet was in her purse when she entered the store. The incident occurred about an hour before police responded, and meanwhile the victim had checked her bank statement which showed a transaction at Walmart for over $1,100. GPD is in the process of reviewing security footage more extensively, and the investigation is ongoing.

www.wgil.com

Comments / 2

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Serious charges for Galesburg woman in possession of a stolen truck.

Galesburg Police, on the morning of Sunday, September 12th, responded to the 1100 block of North Henderson Street in regards to the overnight theft of a white Ford F250 pickup truck. The vehicle’s owner said he mistakenly left the keys in it overnight. About two and half hours later, the vehicle was located in the Family Dollar parking lot on East Main Street. As police approached, 33-year old Jessica England, whom officers are familiar with, exited the business attempting to elude police. England initially told police she was planning on purchasing the vehicle from someone that came and picked her up, but later recanted the information and claimed she couldn’t remember. England was placed under arrest after her license came back as suspended. Police also found numerous checks written out to other people with England’s name written over them in different colored ink and 18 Alprazolam pills. Later, officers also discovered England had shoplifted fake nails and clothing items from Family Dollar and had discarded the packaging while in the back of a patrol car. It was later determined at St. Mary’s Hospital that England may have used an opioid and the effects didn’t set in until after she was in police custody. The truck’s registered owner arrived on the scene to claim the vehicle. He told police several tools were missing from the truck. England was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Driving on a Suspended License, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and two counts of Retail Theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Police investigating after home on East Knox Street sustains gunfire damage.

In the early morning hours on Saturday, September 11th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Pearl Street after receiving numerous calls of shots being fired. Officers arrived and observed a residence in the 600 block of East Knox Street to have shattered glass near the front entrance and a south-side glass door shattered with what appeared to be bullet holes, according to police reports. Police met with the residents who said they were awoken by gunfire. One resident, a 70-year old male who was sleeping in a living room sustained a cut on his hand – initially thought to be a graze wound – but was later determined it was from glass hitting him. Officers observed numerous bullet holes on the south side of the residence that had completely passed through the house – exiting on the north side. Witnesses told police they observed a dark Lincoln sedan and three male subjects near the house at the time of the shooting. A short time later, officers located the three males – identifying one of them. Later, the three males were seen running through back yards and departed the area in a Lincoln at a high rate of speed. A total of 12 .223 shell casings were found near the intersection of South Pearl and East First Street. The investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Father arrested, DCFS notified after four young children found unaccompanied in the street.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 5th, responded to the 400 block of Irwin Street for a report of four unaccompanied young children playing in the roadway. The incident happened around 8:00 in the morning. The children ranged from 2 years old to 6 years old – and all four were wearing only diapers or underwear and no shoes. A neighbor had called the department and was watching over the children when police arrived. Officers escorted the children back to their home where the back door was wide open. GPD made contact with the children’s father 27-year old Jacob Paul Hannam. Hannam told police he was feeling ill and in the bathroom – so the children were out of his sight for only a few minutes. He also told police the back door had alarm sensors on it. GPD informed Hannam that his story was highly unlikely since neighbors were supervising the children for several minutes, and the back door was wide open. GPD is also familiar with the residence with this being a reoccurring issue. The children’s grandmother took custody of them and officers contacted DCFS who would be en-route that day to do an investigation. Hannam was placed under arrest – charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and taken to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing serious charges after string of criminal damage incidents

Thursday, September 2nd, around 4:40 in the afternoon, Galesburg Police responded to Discount Liquor on Henderson Street after a male subject aggressively pushed open the glass door causing it to strike the corner of a bin inside which caused the door to break. The male subject then got into an argument with an employee and pushed over several shelves inside the store in a fit of rage before leaving. Later Thursday, GPD received reports of a sedan that had ran off the road, and the male driver was throwing items at passing cars. The driver was identified as 29-year old Kelly Hawkinson of Galesburg. Hawkinson initially remained silent, but then admitted to the incident at Discount Liquor. He was arrested for Criminal Damage to Property and Disorderly Conduct. But the story doesn’t end there. Less than 45 minutes after the incident at Discount Liquor, City and County Officials were investigating an incident in the 1800 block of Cornelia Road where neighbors observed a male subject heavily vandalize a home. The subject was Kelly Hawkinson and his parents own the home. Hawkinson damaged the garage door, main entry door, cabinets throughout the home, a television, and numerous light fixtures and pieces of furniture. Hawkinson also flooded the kitchen. He’s facing additional Class 4 Felony charges for Criminal Damage to Property between $10,000 and $100,000.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man admits he was “not fit to drive” gets arrested for DUI.

Just before 1:00 am on Thursday, August 26th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Monmouth Boulevard in reference to reports of a vehicle driving down the middle of the road and in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers made contact with the driver, 19-year old Adam Stewart of Galesburg, in the 500 block of McClure Street. Stewart was emitting a strong alcoholic odor, was sweating heavily, and had vomit down the front of him. Stewart told officers he was “chilling” in the parking lot, according to police reports, because he consumed several Truly’s Seltzers and was not fit to drive. After a field sobriety test that indicated signs of impairment, Stewart provided a breath sample of .224 BAC – nearly three times the legal limit. His BAC back at the Public Safety Building .206. Stewart was charged with DUI A2 and DUI A1 for a BAC over .08.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Prized bulldog returned to its owner after being seen for sale online.

Friday, August 27th, around 6:30 pm, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Liberty Street in response to a dispute. A Galesburg man told police his dog had been missing for two days. The dog owner said he was notified by a friend that someone in Peoria had attempted to sell him the dog online, and the owner reported it to Peoria PD. The dog is a purebred American Bulldog that competes in dog shows. The next day, the owner was notified by a pair of Galesburg men that 30-year old William McClendon of Galesburg tried to sell them the dog for $20,000. The men knew who the rightful owner of the dog was so they rejected the offer and called the owner. McClendon and the dog owner are neighbors. McClendon told police he saw the dog wandering around the neighborhood and took it in, but made no attempt to notify the owner or return the dog. He also admitted that he took the dog to Peoria. The dog was returned to his owner Friday while GPD was present. McClendon was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Theft between $500 and $10,000.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Food#Woman#Hyvee#Galesburg Police#Mexican
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD arrest pair for drugs after traffic stop.

On Wednesday, August 25th, while on routine patrol, Galesburg Police were alerted to a loud and defective muffler in the area of East Second Street and South Chambers Street. Police initiated a traffic stop, and the vehicle pulled into the Hi-Lo Grocery parking lot. The driver was identified as 37-year old Justin Stokes of Galesburg. The passenger refused to identify himself, but officers were familiar with 60-year old Kevin Smith of Smithfield from previous encounters. Officers conducted a free air sniff test with a K9 officer – which alerted them to illegal narcotics in the vehicle. A baggie of what later field-tested positive for methamphetamine was located in the center console of the vehicle. Stokes told officers the meth was Smith’s. Smith told officers the meth belonged to Stokes. An empty hypodermic needle found in the vehicle was also found. Both Smith and Stokes were arrested, charged with Possession of Meth less than 5 grams, and taken to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tuesday, August 17th, Galesburg Police were notified by the Rock Island Police Department that a Chevrolet Truck was in the Galesburg area that had been reported stolen and had been fraudulently obtained. Officers responded to the Locust Street residence and observed the vehicle to be parked in a way that would obstruct the view of it from the general public. Officers are very familiar with the residence – due to numerous weekly calls and arrests made of family members that live there. The vehicle was now registered to 28-year old Luciano Cantu of Galesburg. According to police reports, during the service of the search warrant, numerous members of the Cantu family attempted to distract officers to lure them into an altercation. Several members of the family attempted to intimidate officers and regain entry to the residence. Officers retrieved the stolen vehicle and notified the vehicle’s owner. Luciano Cantu was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after “playing chicken” with oncoming traffic while intoxicated.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, August 18th Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Main Street for a shirtless male subject standing in the roadway in danger of being hit by traffic. According to police reports, the subject was attempting to “juke” traffic and was likely under the influence of drugs. When officers arrived, the subject identified as 43-year old Benjamin Cooper of Galesburg was “apparently arguing with his reflection in the window of Grey’s Sandwich Shop.” Officers told an incoherent Cooper to go home. Cooper walked a short distance down West Main and then ran out into traffic and began “juking or playing chicken with oncoming traffic” and then went into his enclosed porch. When officers asked Cooper if he was on meth, Cooper responded, “It’s the Galesburg thing to do!” When officers went to detain Cooper, he began pulling away and resisting officers – and police were forced to use a taser on him to get him into a patrol car. Cooper was charged with Public Intoxication and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after spitting and trying to fight officers at the Police Department.

Around 11:00pm on Wednesday, August 11th, Galesburg Police were alerted to a male subject in the Public Safety Building lobby banding on the glass windows. Officers attempted to make contact via the intercom system, and the subject began yelling at officers – spitting on the window at one point. The subject, 62-year old Roger Wayne Edwardson of Galesburg, was yelling that he wanted to fight a law enforcement official and to “call the meat wagon,” according to police reports. Meanwhile, officers had been dispatched to Edwardson’s residence after he called 911 several times claiming a woman was harassing him – calling 911 dispatchers several obscenities in the process. Officers entered the lobby and attempted to detain Edwardson who began resisting officers and went limp at one point – striking his head on the corner of a counter. As officers, GHAS, and Galesburg Fire personnel attempted to treat the laceration on his head, Edwardson continued to kick and spit at them. He was eventually transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment then on to the Knox County Jail. Edwardson was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Man wanted on Minnesota warrant arrested in Henderson County for leaving the scene

Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Minnesota man who had a warrant for violating conditions of his release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Anthony Phelps of Wilmar, Minnesota was initially charged with driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies received...
MINNESOTA STATE
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after becoming violent at Best Western.

Around 2:30 in the morning on Sunday, August 16th Galesburg Police were dispatched to the Best Western in Galesburg after a male subject came into the hotel stating another male subject, whom he had been traveling with, was going to kill him. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with 52-year old Robert King of Galesburg who was sitting inside his vehicle in the parking lot blaring loud music. Officers attempted to speak with King numerous times, but King repeatedly yelled obscenities and giving officers the middle finger, according to police reports. King eventually exited the vehicle, charged at police, and shoved an officer. King then began to struggle with police – refusing to comply. Officers were forced to spray King with mace, which had little effect – eventually getting him to comply with the use of a taser. King was in possession of 5 Oxycodone pills. The victim told police that he and King had attended a concert and were trying to get a hotel room. He said King eventually became violent and attempted to force the victim into his vehicle threatening to kill him. King was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating third break-in to Elks Lodge in less than a month

The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a series of break-ins at the Elks Lodge at 16-40 North Henderson Street in Galesburg. Earlier this year, on January 15th, the AFL-CIO Trades and Labor Hall which shares a building with the Elks Lodge suffered a break-in and was heavily trashed vandalized. This was the third break-in at the Elks Lodge in less than a month. Sometime between Thursday, August 12th, and Friday, August 13th last week, someone gained entry to the Elks Lodge through a window and stole around $460 in cash. Another break-in occurred the following night, but nothing appeared to be missing. It appeared to investigating officers that thieves attempted to gain access to the Lodge’s safe but weren’t successful during each break-in. Cash was taken from a vinyl bank bag as well as from a coffee can that sits on top of the bar, according to police reports. Thieves also attempted to gain entry to the Union Hall by punching through the drywall of a shared wall – but was unsuccessful. GPD believes the three break-ins are related and the investigation is ongoing.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy