Woman’s wallet stolen from her purse at HyVee.
Galesburg Police, Monday, September 6th, just after 2:00 pm, responded to HyVee on East Main Street for a theft complaint. Officers arrived and made contact with the victim: a 69-year old female customer. She told police that while shopping in the frozen food section, a male suspect with a thin build and a "Mexican accent" approached her and struck up a conversation, according to police reports. When the victim went to check out, she noticed her wallet was missing. She said no one else was around when she spoke with the male subject and her wallet was in her purse when she entered the store. The incident occurred about an hour before police responded, and meanwhile the victim had checked her bank statement which showed a transaction at Walmart for over $1,100. GPD is in the process of reviewing security footage more extensively, and the investigation is ongoing.
