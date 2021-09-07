Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 11:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL SHEBOYGAN COUNTY At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 29 miles east of Cleveland to 15 miles east of Sheboygan to near Oostburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Johnsonville, Gibbsville, Batavia and Hingham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH