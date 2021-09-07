CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago aldermen are up for their biggest raises in 15 years

By John Byrne Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

While many Chicagoans continue struggling to make ends meet amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s aldermen are currently facing their own struggle: whether to accept a nearly 5.5% pay raise for next year that will kick the highest-paid among them to a salary topping $130,000. Each alderman...

CBS Chicago

Lightfoot, City Council Turn Aside Ald. Anthony Beale’s Bid To Repeal Lower Threshold For Speed Camera Tickets

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and an overwhelming majority of aldermen on Tuesday turned aside an effort by Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) to repeal a lower threshold for speed camera tickets that went into effect earlier this year, resulting in a massive surge in tickets for drivers. On March 1, the city’s network of speed cameras began issuing $35 tickets to drivers caught going 6 mph to 9 mph over the limit. Previously, only drivers caught going at least 10 mph over the limit were being ticketed. Just weeks after the new lower threshold went...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

A New Contract For Chicago’s Police Includes $378 Million In Retroactive Raises

The Chicago City Council on Tuesday voted to approve a new $700 million contract with the city’s 12,000 rank-and-file police officers. But it wasn’t without opposition from aldermen who said the pay increases were too generous while not going far enough to include police accountability measures in the contract language. Eight aldermen rejected the deal.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Illinois State
CBS Chicago

City Council Votes To Allow Chicagoans To Continue Commenting Virtually

CHICAGO (CBS)– Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow members of the public to virtually weigh in at City Council and committee meetings, even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and all meetings resume fully in-person. When the pandemic hit last spring, all City Council and committee meetings began being held remotely, with aldermen using Zoom to hold meetings, and Chicago residents allowed to call in by phone during public comment periods. Earlier this year, the City Council resumed holding meetings in-person, although some aldermen have continued to attend meetings remotely, and virtually all committee meetings are still being held by Zoom. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to permanently change its rules to allow members of the public to comment by remote means even after all meetings resume being held fully in-person.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Chris Taliaferro
Person
Michael Madigan
Person
Tom Tunney
Person
Gilbert Villegas
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Eater

Chicago Aldermen Want Proof of Vaccination for Bar and Restaurant Customers

A group of Chicago aldermen want to require customers to prove they’re vaccinated to dine and drink inside the city’s bars and restaurants. In a letter sent Tuesday to Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the aldermen cited the rapid spread of the delta variant, the threat of future COVID-19 variants, the wide availability of vaccines, and the inevitable arrival of cold winter weather that will push Chicagoans indoors, according to the Tribune.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Chicago Aldermen Call For More Vax Mandates

Hey there! It’s Friday, and I misjudged my nephew’s interest in Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. I thought it would get him ready for bed, but he was so enthralled that we stayed up almost until midnight. Here’s what you need to know today. 1. Will Chicago mandate vaccinations for restaurants,...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago aldermen pay: A ward-by-ward look at how much money each City Council member makes

Rather than having to vote annually to give themselves raises, Chicago City Council members set up a system back in 2006 that tied automatic salary adjustments to inflation, unless aldermen individually turned them down. Find your ward and alderman by entering your city address. With inflation on the rise in part because of the pandemic, Chicago’s 50 aldermen stand to get a raise of almost ...
CHICAGO, IL
Quad-Cities Times

New contract would give Chicago police officers 20% raises over 8 years

The full City Council is set to consider an eight-year contract with the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police that would give rank-and-file officers a total of 20% in raises. The council Workforce Development Committee on Tuesday approved the deal Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing with FOP Local 7 without dissent. The full City Council will consider it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago alderman apologizes for foul language, name-calling in texts, City Council colleagues say

A Northwest Side alderman has apologized for texts he apparently sent that referred to one City Council colleague as “a bitch” and the top aide of another council member as “his bitch,” according to two other aldermen who said they received calls from him. Texts attributed to Ald. Jim Gardiner were initially published in tweets by The People’s Fabric, an anonymous Northwest Side group that has ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Budget Amendment Debate Includes Review of Public Safety Choices

Dallas Police overtime money was on the line Wednesday as the city council debated possible amendments to the new proposed budget from City Manager T. C. Broadnax. Property tax rates were also on the table, as soaring property values hit owners with much higher bills. “We are literally taxing our...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance To Crack Down On Single-Use Utensils At Chicago Restaurants

by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer CHICAGO (CBS) — Aldermen on Tuesday approved an ordinance aimed at curbing the use of single-use utensils at Chicago restaurants. The ordinance would prohibit restaurants from automatically providing most single-use foodware – such as plastic utensils, napkins, or condiment packets – with delivery or take-out orders, unless they’re specifically requested by customers. Restaurants would be able to provide self-serve stations for diners to pick up such disposable utensils and condiment packets themselves. Drive-through restaurants and airport concessions would be exempt from the ban, on the assumption that those customers rely on single-use utensils to eat in their...
CHICAGO, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Chicago offers $20.5 million settlement

Two men are a step closer to sharing a $20.5 million settlement in a lawsuit alleging a former Chicago police detective framed them for a 1993 murder — the latest case involving the notorious detective to unravel amid questions about his conduct. The Chicago City Council’s Finance Committee approved the...
CHICAGO, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Lightfoot proposes new ordinance targeting gang members

Under pressure to crack down on Chicago’s homicide problem, Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would slap gang members with fines and give police the authority to seize their property if they’re known to be behind street violence. The proposal — dubbed the “Victims’ Justice Ordinance” — is...
CHICAGO, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Letter: Follow the law

In November 2006, in a letter to the editor, I pointed out the Rock Island mayor’s appointments to boards and commissions did not reflect the city’s minority residents in proportion to the population. The 276 citizens appointed to 33 boards and commissions represented less than 1% of minority residents. The...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Quad-Cities Times

Colona discusses using part of ARPA installment

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona is slated to receive $696,000 in total in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The first installment of $348,017 was received Sept. 7. WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen talked about uses for the A.R.P.A. funds on Monday night. The most pressing need was for repairs at the sewer treatment plant. During the regular council meeting, aldermen approved the $19,000 purchase and installation of new underground plug valves which will enable the plant to bypass the two clarifiers that are down. Refurbishing the two clarifiers will cost an estimated $229,900, which Mayor Rich Holman noted would take up most of the first A.R.P.A. funds installment of $348,017. Using A.R.P.A. funds to refurbish the clarifiers will be placed on the Sept. 27 council agenda.
COLONA, IL

