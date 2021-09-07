Chicago aldermen are up for their biggest raises in 15 years

CHICAGO (CBS)– Aldermen voted Tuesday to allow members of the public to virtually weigh in at City Council and committee meetings, even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and all meetings resume fully in-person. When the pandemic hit last spring, all City Council and committee meetings began being held remotely, with aldermen using Zoom to hold meetings, and Chicago residents allowed to call in by phone during public comment periods. Earlier this year, the City Council resumed holding meetings in-person, although some aldermen have continued to attend meetings remotely, and virtually all committee meetings are still being held by Zoom. On Tuesday, the City Council voted to permanently change its rules to allow members of the public to comment by remote means even after all meetings resume being held fully in-person.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO