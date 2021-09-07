Four cars involved in crash in Niagara Falls following pursuit of shooting suspect

Niagara Falls police say four cars were involved in a crash Sunday following the pursuit of a shooting suspect.

According to police, around 4:00 p.m. Sunday officers attempted to stop 2013 Dodge driven by a 25-year-old man believed to be involved in a recent shooting incident. The driver allegedly attempted to evade police and traveled west on Jerauld Avenue.

The driver then allegedly ran the stop sign at the corner of Hyde Park Boulevard and was struck by a 2017 Toyota driven by a 76-year-old woman. A 2019 Ford driven by a 36-year-old woman was also involved in the crash when it collided with the Toyota and then rolled into a parked police vehicle on Jerauld Avenue.

The Dodge hit a guardrail and the vehicle flipped on its side after it was struck by the Toyota. The 25-year-old driver of the Dodge did not complain of any injuries and was taken into custody.

He faces the following charges:

Assault in the 2nd degree (D Felony)

Reckless Endangerment 1st (E Felony)

Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle (E Felony)

He also faces the following vehicle and traffic law violations:

Disobeying a traffic control device

Failure to reduce speed

No safety belt

Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle

Failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign

Failure to stop for a stop sign

Reckless driving

The 76-year-old woman who was driving the Toyota was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and treated for minor injuries and released.

The 36-year-old woman who was driving the Ford was taken to ECMC. She suffered a compound fracture of her wrist and a passenger in the Ford was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for minor injuries.

The police vehicle sustained minor damage, and the driver was not injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.