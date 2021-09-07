Father arrested, DCFS notified after four young children found unaccompanied in the street.
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 5th, responded to the 400 block of Irwin Street for a report of four unaccompanied young children playing in the roadway. The incident happened around 8:00 in the morning. The children ranged from 2 years old to 6 years old – and all four were wearing only diapers or underwear and no shoes. A neighbor had called the department and was watching over the children when police arrived. Officers escorted the children back to their home where the back door was wide open. GPD made contact with the children’s father 27-year old Jacob Paul Hannam. Hannam told police he was feeling ill and in the bathroom – so the children were out of his sight for only a few minutes. He also told police the back door had alarm sensors on it. GPD informed Hannam that his story was highly unlikely since neighbors were supervising the children for several minutes, and the back door was wide open. GPD is also familiar with the residence with this being a reoccurring issue. The children’s grandmother took custody of them and officers contacted DCFS who would be en-route that day to do an investigation. Hannam was placed under arrest – charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and taken to the Knox County Jail.www.wgil.com
