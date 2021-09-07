CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley Supermarket Celebrates Grand Opening with Community

Norfolk, Virginia
Norfolk, Virginia
 9 days ago

NORFOLK, VA – The media is invited to attend the grand opening of the new Berkley Supermarket.

Where:

201 E. Berkley Avenue (former Farm Fresh location)

When:

Thursday, September 9 10:00 a.m.

Who:

Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.

Michael Palmer - President

Esron Palmer - Assistant Manager

And members of the Berkley and Campostella neighborhoods

Norfolk City Council and staff prioritized a community grocery store following the closure of the Farm Fresh. A Cooperation Agreement between the City and the owner provides a $500,000 grant and a $400,000 forgivable loan if certain milestones are met.

