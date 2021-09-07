Berkley Supermarket Celebrates Grand Opening with Community
NORFOLK, VA – The media is invited to attend the grand opening of the new Berkley Supermarket.
Where:
201 E. Berkley Avenue (former Farm Fresh location)
When:
Thursday, September 9 10:00 a.m.
Who:
Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D.
Michael Palmer - President
Esron Palmer - Assistant Manager
And members of the Berkley and Campostella neighborhoods
Norfolk City Council and staff prioritized a community grocery store following the closure of the Farm Fresh. A Cooperation Agreement between the City and the owner provides a $500,000 grant and a $400,000 forgivable loan if certain milestones are met.
Comments / 0