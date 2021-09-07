Volunteers needed for LOTOJA bike race

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The LOTOJA Bike Race, which takes riders on a 205 mile ride from Logan, Utah and finishes at Teton Village, will pass through Jackson this Saturday.

Jackson Hole Community Pathways is seeking volunteers to help with pathways traffic management of two to three hour shifts starting Saturday afternoon until approximately 8:00 p.m.

This year's route is the same as the past several years with a 3 mile segment of the race taking place on the Teton County Pathway system.

The riders will approach Jackson from the south on Highway 89 from Hoback Junction, then will turn left onto South Park Loop and head north past Melody Ranch and 3 Creek Ranch. Riders will be routed onto the pathway at the end of Tribal Trails Road, continuing on the pathway along WY22 and across the Snake River Pathway Bridge before being routed back on to the road on Highway 390 to Teton Village.

The pathway will remain open to public use throughout the day, but pathway users are cautioned to be aware of cyclists and to please yield to racers.

“By the time the riders get to Jackson they can be pretty exhausted and may be less able to react quickly to other pathway users, so it really helps if local pathway users can use extra caution when they’re on the stretch of pathway between Indian Trails and Rendezvous Park, and especially on the pathway bridge over the Snake River,” said Teton County Pathways Coordinator Brian Schilling. “If you’re walking or riding on the pathway, simple things such as checking behind you for oncoming riders and moving to the side of the pathway to allow racers to pass will greatly improve safety for everyone.”

Signs and course markings will be in place by 12:00 p.m. Saturday to alert pathway users and provide direction for event participants.

Course marshals will be positioned at critical junctions on the pathways between 1:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to help manage pathway and race traffic.

The fastest riders are expected to arrive in Jackson as early as 1:00 p.m., and there will be riders on the course throughout the rest of the day.

"Last year, we had stragglers coming through as late as 10 p.m. These folks are truly exhausted and appreciate as much encouragement as they can get," Schilling said.

To help, contact Schilling at (307) 690-9896 or bschilling@tetoncountywy.gov.

