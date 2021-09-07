Thomas Edison State University partners with workforce diversity coalition OneTen
Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has partnered with OneTen, a national coalition of executives working to create more equitable and inclusive workforces. TESU joins local, regional and national education organizations partnering with OneTen, which is working to develop and advance 1 million Black individuals into sustainable careers over the next 10 years, the univerisity said in a news release.www.roi-nj.com
