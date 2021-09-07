CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Osceola by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 12:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake; Osceola The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osceola County in central Michigan Lake County in west central Michigan * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1231 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southeast of Dublin, or 14 miles north of Baldwin, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Marion... Luther... Highland Le Roy... Tustin... Wolf Lake Ashton... Irons... Bristol Sauble Lakes... Avondale... Dighton HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

