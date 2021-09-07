Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.

