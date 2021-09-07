CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michaela Coel rejected Netflix deal that “exploited” her

By Ella Kemp
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichaela Coel has said she rejected a $1million deal with Netflix because it “exploited” her. The actor had previously said that she was offered the large sum from the streaming giant for I May Destroy You, which ended up airing on the BBC, and has now shared more details. In...

www.nme.com

Vogue Magazine

Michaela Coel on the Power of Being a Misfit

When Michaela Coel was in drama school, teachers told Coel and her classmates they should become ‘yes’ people if they hoped to make a living as storytellers, and that they should expect to be poor forever. Coel—most famous for writing, directing, and starring in HBO’s smash hit I May Destroy You, a fragmentary, terribly lucid gut punch of a series based on her own rape—initially loved the concept. “All of us united,” as she puts it. “Climbing towards storytelling at the risk of poverty, screaming ‘Yes!”
CELEBRITIES
NME

TikTok’s Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix

Addison Rae has signed a multi-film deal with Netflix following her acting debut in He’s All That. The TikTok star plays lead character Padgett Sawyer opposite Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai) in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, which also featured Rachael Leigh Cook from the 1999 original. “Getting the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Michaela Coel says experiencing racism reminds her to keep fighting

Michaela Coel has said she’s “lucky” to still experience racism in places where she’s unknown, as a reminder to keep fighting it. The I May Destroy You creator said she does not wish to be “deluded” about such issues not happening anymore, and opened up about experiencing racism in different countries where she’s not famous.
CELEBRITIES
Indiana Gazette

Michaela Coel: The cycle of grief helps people overcome trauma

Michaela Coel thinks the “cycle of grief has to be ridden all the way around” before people can overcome their trauma. The 33-year-old actress and director was once drugged and sexually assaulted while on a night out, and has said she managed to process her traumatic experience by going through all the stages of grief and letting herself feel each emotion.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Emma Barnett
Birmingham Star

Vanessa Kirby strikes deal with Netflix

Washington [US], September 1 (ANI): 'The Crown' alum Vanessa Kirby has launched her own production banner Aluna Entertainment, alongside former Film4 exec Lauren Dark and has struck a first-look deal with global streaming platform Netflix for female-centric films. According to Variety, Netflix on Tuesday unveiled a multi-year deal with the...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel reacts to Doctor Who casting rumours

I May Destroy You creator/breakout star Michaela Coel has addressed the idea of stepping into Doctor Who's shoes. With current incumbent Jodie Whittaker confirmed to be vacating the iconic role next year, the question of her replacement is one of the most fervent right now amongst TV lovers. In a...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Michaela Coel Found Her Voice

I was born and raised in London. The Square Mile, sometimes considered Tower Hamlets, sometimes considered “City of London”; home to both the Stock Exchange and the Bank of England. Between its modern corporate skyscraper towers and medieval alleyways exists a social housing estate. Right there, in plain sight, yet...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
digitalspy.com

Kate ending explained on Netflix: Who poisoned her?

Kate ending spoilers follow. Latest in the John Wick genre of action thriller ('bisexual' neon lighting, stoic but loveable assassins, a ticking clock) stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Birds of Prey) as Kate — the titular antihero of the film. With only a day to live, Kate goes on a manhunt to find her killer with an unlikely companion – the teenage daughter of a past target.
TV SERIES
#Bbc Radio 4#Woman S Hour#Digital Spy
bleedingcool.com

Michaela Coel on Doctor Who Buzz: "I Never Say Never to Anything"

By now, Doctor Who fans know what the deal is between now and the end of 2022. By the end of the year, showrunner Chris Chibnall and TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop will be back for a Series 13 that will tell one overarching story and finds Jacob Anderson (Broadchuch, Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder. From there, Whittaker and Chibnall will wrap up their runs by the end of 2022, news of which has resulted in dumpster fires of mindless speculation roaring high on both sides of the pond as folks try to be the first to predict who the new showrunner and lead will be. One name that has been getting a ton of buzz is award-winning I May Destroy You writer, director & star Michaela Coel– a name that Bleeding Cool has also considered and debated but to be clear? Those debates were whether or not the BBC could afford them, be flexible to their ever-increasing list of projects, and give them the creative freedom to bring the kind of "radical" change that the BBC promised from the next showrunner and Doctor. Now we're hearing from Coel, who took a very matter-of-fact approach in their response.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Michaela Coel’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they would take to a desert island, and it has shared the results with Vulture. Below, Michaela Coel — actress, screenwriter, director, and author of the new book Misfits: A Personal Manifesto — shares her list. $20. The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
