I am a retired military officer. Since the day I put on my first military uniform in 1961, I have been proud of my service and my country. Tonight, I am ashamed of what our civilian leaders have done to the reputation of our country by their surrender to the Taliban and our incredibly incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan. This shame includes our military leaders. I cannot comprehend how our top military leaders could have accepted and supported the stupid and incompetent withdrawal plan. To top it all off, we committed the worst crime of all — we left American citizens behind at the mercy of the Taliban. The shame I feel doesn’t say anything about the billions of dollars of equipment we also left behind as a prize for the Taliban. I think our top military leaders should resign to acknowledge their complicity in this debacle that we, as a country, will not live down during my lifetime. Tonight, I cry.

LOS ALAMITOS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO