The truth is that it is not the first time that Facebook has been accused of violating the privacy rights of users of the social network and there are already several cases that have to do with this reason in which it has been involved. Since those of Mark Zuckerberg took over the popular WhatsApp messaging application in 2014, the truth is that we have also been able to see how the use of user data has been doubted, among other things. Well, now an investigation would have found that Facebook would be reading WhatsApp messages.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO