Boil water advisory lifted for East Whiteland and Charlestown townships. BRYN MAWR, PA — Aqua Pennsylvania announced the recovery of partial operations at the Pickering West water treatment facility, which was heavily damaged by the devastating floods caused by Tropical Storm Ida last week. This recovery will aid in bringing drinking water supply for Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Bucks counties back to normal operation levels. However, it may take days or weeks for normal water supply levels to be achieved. Aqua strongly encourages customers throughout its southeastern Pennsylvania service area to continue their efforts to save water until further notice.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO