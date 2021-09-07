An 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and a 16-year-old Oakley boy died after a crash on 8000 Byron Highway (Byron, CA)

On Sunday night, an 18-year-old Pittsburg woman and a 16-year-old Oakley boy lost their lives following an auto-pedestrian accident on 8000 Byron Highway.

The fatal crash took place at about 11:15 a.m. in the 8000 block of Byron Highway. As per the initial information, a 2002 Subaru Impreza hit both the pedestrians at a large gathering in the area.

