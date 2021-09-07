Stormy Oaks shows new aviary

Those with recent memories likely recall the debate over chickens in the Plaza that managed to make national news. But well before that, the Plaza featured a full-scale aviary. Located between where the duck pond and children’s playground sit now, the pen housed a wide array of feathered creatures between 1929 and 1953. It featured golden pheasants, doves, pigeons, peafowl, birds-of-paradise and three rare white peacocks. When a young buck wandered into town, he was christened Bambi and added to the menagerie. Unfortunately, the California Department of Fish and Game took issue with Bambi’s enclosure and relocated the deer, at which point the aviary was torn down. Flashback Friday is a partnership with the membership-driven Sonoma Valley Historical Society.
