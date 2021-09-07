CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mallahan recalls attack on twin towers

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Air Force Col. Rick Mallahan recently sat down to discuss and remember the events of 9/11 as we near the 20th anniversary. “While I was in the military, we had Desert One ( the extraction of hostages in Tehran) and Operation Desert Storm, so we knew that our enemy was going to be in the Middle East. So, I always knew that if we had an attack on our land it would probably come from the Middle East. The fact that they did it didn’t surprise me, rather it was the magnitude of the attack. Normally, they would capture American embassy people or they would use a suicide bomber, but to take airplanes and blow up buildings, that caught a lot of people by surprise, the magnitude was unexpected.

