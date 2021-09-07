CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The mu variant: What you need to know

 9 days ago

As the delta variant continues to spread in the United States, a new variant, called mu, has been deemed a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization (WHO)—and preliminary data suggests that prior infection and vaccination may not provide strong immunity. How much worse will the 'delta surge' get?...

EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rachel Woods
Blue Springs Examiner

What to know about mu, the latest coronavirus variant in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Officials who monitor Missouri's wastewater, which can give the first hints of emerging variants of the coronavirus, say they've detected the presence of the mu variant in only a handful of samples – and none recently. The World Health Organization last week named mu and classified it...
MISSOURI STATE
healththoroughfare.com

The Mu COVID-19 Strain: Why Is It A Variant Of Interest?

If you have been following clinical trial news, you may know that Fauci is closely watching a Coronavirus variant known as the Mu strain. The Mu coronavirus strain has been designated by World Health Organization (WHO) as a “variant of interest,” and it has propagated throughout Chile, Peru, and portions of the United States and even European countries.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Commercial

COVID and Florida: Delta variant, mu variant, Alpha, Beta and Gamma. What to know about coronavirus strains

A new COVID-19 variant has emerged called the mu variant. Mu variant COVID-19C — its scientific and official name — is the fifth coronavirus variant of interest being monitored by the World Health Organization. The mu variant was marked a variant of interest by WHO, a USA TODAY article states, and has spread across Chile, Peru and parts of the U.S. and Europe. In the U.S., the variant accounts for about 2,000 cases as of Sept. 3, according to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data. The states with the highest mu variant cases are California, Florida, Texas and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Health
Science
Public Health
Allergy
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Mu and Lambda Variants Not as Dangerous as Delta

At the beginning of September, the World Health Organization said that it is monitoring the mu variant. The mu variant — which is also known as the B.1.621 variant — was added to the WHO’s list of variants “of interest” because of reports of the variant evading vaccines. Dr. Anthony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

Dr. Anthony Fauci defends booster shots; New York judge blocks state's vaccination mandate for health care workers: Latest COVID-19 updates

The nation's top infectious diseases expert stressed the importance of COVID-19 booster shots Tuesday after a report this week questioned their use. Booster shots are a crucial part of the effort to halt the coronavirus surge because immunity is waning across all age groups, Dr. Anthony Fauci told MSNBC. He said the government is working to provide vaccine for the U.S. and the world and reprised his call for all Americans to get jabbed, even if young and healthy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS

